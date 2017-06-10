UK Muslim leaders, imams deny funeral services to London terrorists

“We, as Muslim Imams and religious leaders, condemn the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London in the strongest terms possible”, the Muslim leaders said in a statement.

They were shot dead by police.

In Saturday’s attack, three men, wearing fake suicide vests, mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge in a van, before slashing and stabbing revelers in Borough Market, a bustling district of late-night bars and restaurants.

“Their acts and willful dismissal of our religious principles alienates [sic] them from any association with our community for whom the inviolability of every human life is the founding principle”, the Muslim Council of Britain said in a statement reported by USA Today.

The Ahmadiyya president Bashir Khan called the attack “heinous and utterly barbaric” and it was completely opposed to the teachings of Islam.

In an unprecedented move, the imams who signed the statement also declared that they will not perform the traditional Islamic funeral prayer for the attackers.

“They are deranged, mentally disturbed”, he said of the attackers.

“These vile murderers seek to divide our society and instil fear; we will ensure they fail“.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans more than 209 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and we pay tribute to the authorities and to all those who helped in saving lives”.

At the nearby Catholic cathedral of St. George’s, which was not affected by the cordon, at all Masses a minute’s silence was observed and prayers offered for those killed and injured in Saturday night’s attack. The militant group the Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attack, which follows another attack credited to the group last month at a Manchester arena.

“The main message that we want to put across in these very sad times is that, our response to these attacks should be unity rather than hatred and aggravation”, she added.

Referring to the killings as “cold-blooded murders”, the statement outlined the position of Islamic religious leaders regarding Muslims who are considering acts of terror as a means to gain access to a religious heaven.

Another worshipper leaving the mosque said the terrorists were “not Muslims”.

“In Scotland we are lucky – I have never seen any retaliation, people sometimes get a little bit angry – but that is understandable”.