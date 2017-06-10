UK opposition Labour leader Corbyn calls for PM May to stand down

Gains they hoped to make in the north and West Midlands, partly thanks to a collapse of the UK Independence Party, did not offset this.

For the sake of trying to expand her party’s majority, May has not only risked her premiership and political future, but she has also jeopardized Britain’s negotiating position with the European Union. As of 0150 UTC, the pound lost 1.2 percent to the dollar, trading at $1.2785.

If the Conservative Party falls short of a majority, they could possibly turn to Northern Ireland’s DUP for a possible alliance, which has secured 10 seats, a Reuters report stated. And Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron pledged during the election not to go into coalition with either the Tories or Labour.

With no clear victor emerging from Thursday’s election, Prime Minister Theresa May was fighting to hold on to her job on Friday, having failed to win the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct exit talks with the rest of the European Union and instead weakening her party’s grip on power.

“The initial exit poll suggests it’s been a catastrophic campaign for Theresa May“, Craig Erlam, London-based senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who built his reputation as a left-wing activist, focused his campaign on ending the years of austerity that have followed the global financial crisis. He ruled out the potential for deals or pacts with other progressive parties in Parliament.

He said: “Parliament must meet and Parliament will have to take a decision on what happens, when a government puts forward the Queen’s Speech, we will put forward our point of view, we are of course ready to serve”. Politics isn’t going back into the box where it was before.

Corbyn told supporters at his final rally that Labour’s campaign had “changed the debate and given people hope”.

Theresa May has said Conservatives will act to ensure “stability” if the Tories are the largest party with the biggest number of votes, as expected. “At this time, more than anything else this country needs a period of stability”, May said after winning the seat of Maidenhead, near London.

“She has to go and ask for things now and they can say “well we’ll see”. Labour has said it would try to form a minority government, and Corbyn has refused to discuss forming a coalition after June 8.

‘I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all the people of this country’.

The result was bad news for the Scottish National Party, which lost about 20 of its 54 seats.

The campaign had played out differently in Scotland than elsewhere, the main faultline being the SNP’s drive for a second referendum on independence from Britain, having lost a previous plebiscite in 2014. Ruth Davidson has led the Scottish Conservatives to a spectacular victory. “Can’t see how that’s helpful for the pound even if we are somewhat braced for a close outcome”. “Other currencies, like dollar/yen, are not reacting much as it is a more domestic affair this time, unlike last year’s Brexit vote”, said Koji Fukaya, president at FPG Securities in Tokyo.

In a tweet, Tusk said: “Do your best to avoid a “no deal” as result of “no negotiations”.

Discussions, he added, will be “long” and “complex”.

“So let’s not kid ourselves”.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted that “negotiations should start when U.K.is ready”. As the polls suggested a tightening race, pollsters spoke less often of a landslide and raised the possibility that May’s majority would be eroded. Two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber killed 22 people as they were leaving a concert in Manchester, and five people died during a vehicle and knife attack near Parliament on March 22.

“I don’t think that’s in the hearts and minds of Londoners at the minute, (not) almost as much as security is”, said Sheard, 22. “It was very scary on Saturday”. If confirmed, the lack of a clear majority for any party could force a more consensual approach.

“We will continue to work with our friends and allies in the Democratic Unionist Party in particular”, she said on the doorstep of her official Downing Street residence.