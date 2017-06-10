UK vote a gamble that could complicate Brexit: Europe leaders

Ireland’s prime minister-elect Leo Varadkar said the election result was an opportunity for Ireland.

Meanwhile, European Council President Donald Tusk warned of the risk that Britain might end up with no deal on its withdrawal arrangements or future trade because it does not open negotiations in time. That was also the broadly desired outcome in Brussels, where leaders believed that a stronger Prime Minister, and Conservative Party, would be better able to negotiate deals with the European Union and resist pressure from “hardline pro-Brexit factions in her party to walk out without a deal”, said Reuters.

Steven Blockmans of the Center for European Policy Studies said that because of the current chaos, “it is questionable whether that period of time will be sufficient in order to strike a good deal”.

She warned that if she lost just six seats, she would no longer be Prime Minister, and an unprepared Jeremy Corbyn would go “naked and alone” to the negotiating table. It appears clear that, whatever their private fury with Ms May for putting Brexit in peril, the Brexiteers believe the only way to save the exit timetable is to shore her up.

“I don’t think we should talk about some prolongation of the deadline”, he said in Prague.

But until a government emerges in London, it is unclear how the talks can start. Therefore the United Kingdom needs a government soon. “He is the actual victor of the early vote in Britain”, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, a Social Democrat, said on Twitter.

Guy Verhofstadt, the former Belgian Prime Minister and now the leader of the European Parliamentary group of liberals and democrats, described the general election result as “yet another own goal” for the UK. Having triggered Article 50 in March, Theresa May then delayed the talks by staging an unnecessary election. “I hope that we will not experience a further delay in the conclusion of these negotiations”, Juncker said at a joint press conference together with Bohuslav Sobotka, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, and Rose Gottemoeller, NATO Deputy Secretary-General, following a high-level conference on defence and security. To make matters worse, she saw her majority evaporate.

Barnier had previously set a timetable of talks starting in the week beginning June 19, with agreement on initial issues by autumn of this year and a provisional Brexit deal in October 2018.

For the past year, the debate about the exit from the European Union in Britain has been limited to vague promises of repatriating British funds from the European budget, controlling immigration and negotiating a favorable trade deal. “I am fully committed to maintaining regular and close contact at our level to facilitate the work of our negotiators”.

Germany’s European Commissioner Gunther Oettinger said “a weaker partner weakens the whole thing”, while if both sides were strong “you get results more quickly”.

They want to talk about a divorce settlement first: about the rights of European Union citizens in Britain, and of Britons in Europe; about the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which remains a member of the bloc; and about the most contentious issue in any divorce: the money. “So our expectation and hope is that there is a new government in London as soon as possible”.