An exit poll, which is usually announced at 10pm, is a survey of people leaving a polling station, asking how they have voted and gives a first indication of the result How does the United Kingdom voting process work and what is first-past-the-post?

A divisive election campaign, a year after Britain voted to leave the European Union, and the polarising leaders of the two main political parties have made the outcome hard to call.

The country is divided into 650 constituencies, each with one Member of Parliament (MP). The couple told Xinhua they felt “there is not too much choice” so they chose the “least worse one”. Burden is defending a majority of just 2,509 and the United Kingdom Independence Party, who finished third in the 2015 election, won 7,106 votes that are floating in this general election with no Ukip candidate running.

In her final message to voters, May appealed directly to the undecided, urging them to support her in negotiating the best deal for Britain as it leaves the European Union.

In the 1992 election, Conservative leader John Major made it four general election wins in a row for the Tories.

“I have always been a Conservative – I’m not going to lie to you”, said Ian.

Tara likes the Labour leader’s plan for free college tuition fees as she is heading to university.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who built his reputation as a left-wing activist, focused his campaign on ending the years of austerity that have followed the global financial crisis.

With these intra-family voting divisions in mind, Tara’s father thinks the result will be far closer. “I hope she (May) could bring a brighter future for Britain”.

To keep voters safe, officers armed with weapons will patrol polling stations up and down the country. Atrocities near Parliament, a Manchester concert venue and London Bridge have left Britain on high alert, with the official threat level at severe, the second-highest rating, indicating an attack is “highly likely”. She does not trust Corbyn, she says. I thought, are you mad?

Both May and Corbyn were criticized for notable absences on the campaign trail.

While the Labour manifesto notes that the United Kingdom economy has relied “too heavily” on finance for tax receipts for too long, it provides no real credible answers about how a future government might improve the competitiveness of the rest of the economy (indeed, its proposals on higher education would actively hamper one of the few other globally competitive domestic industries). “Labour is really there for us”, he said.

Which is fortunate, as viewed through the narrow prism of finance, none of the major parties in this election has articulated a clear view of its relationship to a sector which contributed more than 11% of the UK’s tax receipts a year ago, according to a PwC estimate.