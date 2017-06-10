UN chief says ‘absolutely essential’ that Paris climate deal implemented

“The message is simple: the sustainability train has left the station”.

“Those who fail to bet on the green economy will be living in a grey future [but] those who embrace green technologies will set the gold standard for economic leadership in the twenty-first century”, he said.

“Whether he’s in or out, it seems he’s not interested in using the federal government to drive down emissions in the United States“, she said.

In an attempt to understand what could happen to the planet if the USA pulls out of Paris, The Associated Press consulted with more than two dozen climate scientists and analyzed a special computer model scenario created to calculate potential effects.

While the White House’s attack on domestic climate action already undermines the global effort to avert climate catastrophe, we shouldn’t discount the importance of a USA withdrawal from Paris - especially if Trump teams with Russian President Vladimir Putin to undermine the whole global negotiating process.

John Kerry speaks at the U.N. Signing Ceremony for the Paris Climate Agreement.

In November 2012, he tweeted that the “concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive”. Pruitt met with Trump on Tuesday ahead of the president’s upcoming decision, a fact that made climate advocates particularly nervous.

Others say it could be worse because other countries might follow a USA exit, leading to more emissions from both the US and the rest.

Having got it in the ear last week from G7 leaders urging him to stick with the accord, his aides said his thinking on the topic was evolving.

The U.S. president is due to return to Washington later on Saturday at the end of a nine-day tour of the Middle East and Europe – his first foreign trip since taking office.

Guterres announced plans for a summit in 2019 to review progress in implementing the Paris agreement.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, speaks at a conference in London. “We should be doing everything we can to accomplish both”.

Guterres said their pledges to limit the global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius and as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius “are historic – but still do not go almost far enough to limit temperature rise”.

Ms Merkel said that as the traditional western alliance is threatened by the new United States presidency and Brexit, “the times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days”.

“As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change puts it: “Human influence on the climate system is clear”.

In his speech, Guterres said “the science [of climate change] is beyond doubt”.

The Administration has already caused vast damage to U.S climate leadership.

Supporting the agreement are Trump’s daughter Ivanka, son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson – opposed are White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon and head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt. He added that he hoped that despite Trump’s choice, state and local governments and businesses would jump in to help in the climate fight.

United Nations chief vowed to mobilise governments, the energy industry, investors and civil society. “There are no signs whether the United States will stay in the Paris Agreement or not”.