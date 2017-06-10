UN Secretary-General Launches Slanderous Attack on Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday to “forever” maintain control of the Golan Heights, which was captured during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, or the Six Day War.

An eastern front in the war opened on June 5 when, despite a warning from Israel to King Hussein that Jordan should stay out if it, Jordanian forces began shelling West Jerusalem. Israeli control of East Jerusalem is rejected under worldwide law, with United Nations Security Council Resolution 478 condemning the “annexation” as illegal in 1980. But several Arab states and many in the west, including the Unites States, continue to press for it. Israel later withdrew from Gaza but lay a siege to it.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged Israel to end its occupation of the Palestinian lands, in a statement marking the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. The original Israeli War of Independence in 1947 resulted in over 700,000 Palestinian refugees. Israelis have yet to reach consensus among themselves on the borders of their own state and they can not make peace with their neighbors until they do. “The moment the Palestinian leadership abandons terror, ceases to incite against our people and finally returns to direct negotiations, then real progress can be made towards peace”. Instead, Finkelstein argues, Israel wanted to complete the 1956 mission while adding a second goal to the effort: to annex East Jerusalem, Gaza, the Golan, and the West Bank, expelling 300,000 Palestinians from their homes and igniting a military occupation for those who remained.

Guterres recalled that Israel was founded on 14 May 1948 and the world still awaits the advent of an independent Palestinian state.

With the effects of the Six Day War still affecting the 21st Century peace process, it’s no surprise the almost 50-year-old conflict still continues to fascinate.

In May 1967, Egyptian President Gamal Nasser expelled United Nations peacekeepers from the Sinai Peninsula, returned his army to the territory and then closed the Straits of Tiran – an action that Tel Aviv had long warned would be considered a casus belli – cutting off Israel’s access to the Red Sea.

In related news, the soldiers abducted a young man from the town of ath-Thaheriyya, south of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, and detained another Palestinian from Hebron city.

During Trump’s meeting with Abbas in Bethlehem the two leaders had a heated exchange, said a senior Palestinian official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to the report, which cites unnamed USA officials from the Obama administration as well as Israeli officials, Netanyahu was amenable to a paragraph in a draft agreement from February 2014 that set pre-1967 borders as a starting point for talks, something to which he has never previously explicitly agreed.

The world this week marked the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War while trying to make sense of another murderous rampage in England by believers of a virulent strain of Islam.