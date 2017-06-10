Under Analysts’ Radar: Cit Group Inc [Del] (NYSE:CIT)

Forward P/E ratio is at 11.37. Through NBH Bank, it operates under the brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri; Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas.

The stock of CIT Group Inc.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 311,900 shares to 682,200 shares, valued at $116.23M in 2016Q4, according to the filing. Its sales stood at -3.00% a year on average in the period of last five years. Cit Group Inc. (Put) now has $8.86 billion valuation. Moving out to look at the previous month volatility move, the stock is at 1.31%. Natixis Asset Management reported 5,312 shares. A 5 analysts rate it as either a buy or a strong buy, while1 believe that investors should either steer clear of CIT Group Inc. It has outperformed by 131.33% the S&P500. Market Capitalization if basically the market value of the company’s shares outstanding. On these bases, analysts would recommend this stock as an “Active Revolving Stocks”. About 38,934 shares traded. EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) has risen 148.03% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.1%. “(CIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share” was originally reported by Transcript Daily and is the property of of Transcript Daily. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com reported 0.71% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. It also reduced General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) stake by 129,900 shares and now owns 246,000 shares.

When investing in a volatile security, the risk of success is increased just as much as the risk of failure. It has a dividend yield of 1.36%. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CIT Group. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Oak Assocs Oh holds 1.65% or 392,497 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 4,761 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Int Sarl reported 0.92% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Finemark State Bank And Tru holds 0% in CIT Group Inc.

Currently Cit Group Inc [Del] (NYSE:CIT)’s shares owned by insiders are 0.5%, whereas shares owned by institutional owners are 0%. (NYSE:CIT). Moreover, Tcw has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc.

The collective rating of 2.4 for CIT Group Inc. Old Mutual Customised Solutions (Proprietary) Ltd has 0.06% invested in CIT Group Inc. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp holds 404,994 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blackrock Institutional Na accumulated 5.16 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kingstown Capital Mngmt Lp reported 1.85M shares or 7.74% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 97,487 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Company owns 19,007 shares. The company posted an earnings surprise of -0.085. For now, CIT Group Inc.is the toast of Wall Street as its ABR stands at 2.40 with 4 out of 14 analysts rating the stock a buy. Therefore 29% are positive. Analysts reported that the Price Target for CIT Group Inc. might touch $54 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $47.23 and $28 respectively. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 3. Deutsche Bank initiated CIT Group Inc. “Initiates Coverage On” the stock to Equal-Weight. BofA/Merrill raised its rating on CIT Group Inc.to Buy on 26/04/2017 in a reversal from its prior Neutral rating. DA Davidson initiated CIT Group Inc. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 3 report. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $46.00 price objective on CIT Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, November 9 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 22 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 8 by Dougherty & Company. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. (NYSE:CIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 4 by Oppenheimer.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. On Tuesday, May 30 the insider ROWE ROBERT sold $421,338. (NYSE:CIT) shares. Shares for $300,743 were sold by OATES R. BRAD. The stock of CIT Group Inc. 16,987 shares were sold by MORRELL KELLEY, worth $767,936 on Tuesday, May 30.

