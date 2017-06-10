United Kingdom election 2017: May loses majority, faces pressure to resign

The majority of results in the U.K.’s general election have come in, and neither prime minister Theresa May’s Conservatives or Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party can achieve a majority in Parliament.

The exit poll predicted the Conservatives, traditionally favoured by markets as pro-business and fiscally prudent, would win 314 seats in the 650-member parliament and the opposition Labour Party 266, meaning no clear victor and a “hung parliament“.

But if May has not secured a deal with another party by Monday morning, there will be pressure on her to call off the talks, particularly if Labour can show it can form a coalition with other parties to form a working majority and send Corbyn into Downing Street as Prime Minister.

Britain’s European Union partners do not know what to make of an inconclusive election result that throws the future of Prime Minister Theresa May in doubt and may delay if not more seriously derail talks on Brexit.

Sky News reported early Friday that Labour held the seat of Southampton Test, guaranteeing that no party will reach the 326 seats necessary for an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

The Labour party performed much better than expected, gaining dozens of seats in parliament.

But in United Kingdom elections this result does not automatically trigger another election.

Or, either the Conservatives or Labour could attempt to govern as a minority administration, seeking to win support in the Commons for their programme on a vote-by-vote basis.

“At this time, the country needs a period of stability”.

In a sombre speech after retaining her seat, she said: “The country needs a period of stability and, whatever the results are, the Conservative party will fulfil our duty of ensuring that stability so we can all go forward together”.

After Thursday’s vote, May’s Conservative Party still has the largest number of lawmakers, but lacks a parliamentary majority.

The party is led by Tim Farron, 47, who began his campaign by telling Britons they should have the option of rejecting Brexit in a second referendum and remaining within the EU. “Well the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”, Corbyn said.

“What’s happened is people have said they have had quite enough of austerity politics, they have had quite enough of cuts in public expenditure, underfunding our health service, underfunding our schools and our education service and not giving our young people the chance they deserve in our society”. I am very proud of the campaign that my party has run.

Elmar Brok, a prominent German conservative member of the EU parliament, said Europeans would be disappointed May had failed to gain the majority that could have helped her override her party hardliners: “Now no prime minister will have that room for manoeuvre”, he said. Though the biggest single victor, they failed to reach the 326-mark they would need to command a parliamentary majority.

After the exit poll emerged at 10pm, Evening Standard editor, George Osborne, described the night as potentially “catastrophic” for Mrs May. “I was kind of hoping it would just go the way that the polls suggested it would and we could have a quiet life in Westminster but now it’s going to be a bit of a mess”. He was deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom from 2010 to 2015 in a coalition government with the Conservatives.

The broadcaster said Sturgeon was “disappointed at the SNP losses”.

But the DUP’s conditions might also go against the Tory manifesto.

In any scenario, any new government is unlikely to be very stable, increasing the prospect of another general election within months. It would be only the second coalition government since World War II.

The ruling Tories had started off the campaign 51 days ago with forecasts of an unassailable majority of at least 70 seats and one of the biggest victories since the days of Margaret Thatcher but have ended with a shaky hung Parliament instead.