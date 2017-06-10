United Kingdom election 2017: Pound tumbles as exit poll suggests hung parliament

“Whatever the final result, our positive campaign has changed politics for the better”.

“So, it’s now being said-and not just by bitter-enders-that the exit polling may understate the Conservatives” support.

That would spell catastrophe for the reigning Conservative Party and Prime Minster Theresa May.

The survey taken at polling stations across the United Kingdom suggests the party could get 314 MPs when all the results have been counted in Thursday’s poll, BBC reported. But several parties have already said they will not work with the Conservatives, including the the Liberal Democrats, who are projected to win 14 seats. One option would be to begin technical talks at official level.

When forecasters suggested no party had won an overall majority, some lowered their heads in disappointment while others were jubilant.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry has ruled out a formal coalition with smaller political parties if tonight’s shock exit polls prove accurate, instead challenging them to back a Labour agenda.

Pressed on the issue, he told BBC News: “Well it’s very early in the evening and I think we have to wait and see”.

The magic number is 326 for a majority victory.

Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA, said: “The initial exit poll suggest it’s been a catastrophic campaign for Theresa May”.

But her decision to call the general election seems to have backfired, according to the exit poll, leaving the country in even more uncertainty, something financial markets don’t react well to.

More results are in as Labour hold Sunderland Central.

But they blasted the leftie and his aides for costing well-known Labour MPs their seats.

“Mayhem” reads the headline on The Sun’s front page – before the vote, the newspaper directly urged its readers to vote Conservative.

There was also a view in the European Union that a strong Mrs May would be able to strike deals in Brussels and then sell them to a hostile media in Britain and to the hardliners in her own party.

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country”.

USA crude futures edged up 10 cents to $45.76 a barrel, with Brent crude at US$47.95 Both benchmarks are down roughly 4 percent in what will be a third consecutive weekly fall.

On what Labour would do, she added: “We will see what happens next but if the Labour Party is called on to provide the next government, we will do so and do it in a unified way under a popular manifesto… with a leader who is strong”.

“That’s an extraordinary thing, for Theresa May to call this election for narrow party advantage and if these numbers are correct to blow it”.

The pound plummeted more than 1.5% against the USA dollar and 1% against the euro as the shock figures set the scene for political turmoil at Westminster, disruption to upcoming Brexit negotiations and the possibility of a second election later in the year.

So-called moderate Labour candidates yesterday admitted there was unlikely to be an immediate leadership attempt.

That outcome was a triumph for Cameron though, because he had been predicted to fall well short.

Looks like it’s going to be a late night for some!

The drop in the value of sterling, which brought the euro to as high as 88p, will – if sustained – come as a concern to Irish exporters to the UK.

Meanwhile Mr Corbyn was credited with running a passionate and authentic old-style socialist campaign and has cemented his position as party leader.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has released a last plea for votes on election day.

It is nevertheless possible that the Liberal Democrats could form a minority coalition with the Labour Party that would, for instance, aim at a softer exit from the European Union.

“It was the biggest gamble a politician has taken for a long time and if that exit poll is right, it’s failed”. “They aren’t worth anything”.