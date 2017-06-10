United Kingdom election: May loses might, hangs on as PM

Even Owen Smith, the Labour MP who challenged Corbyn for the leadership a year ago accepted that he had run a successful campaign.

Sir David Crausby, who won a sixth term of office as MP for Bolton North East, said the election had been a “watershed moment” for Labour and urged his party to unite.

Andrew Gimson, contributing editor to the grassroots ConservativeHome website, said Mrs May had “lost the trust of the Tory party” and they would not want to fight another election under her. The DUP is projected to win 10 seats, while Conservatives have been tabbed to win 319 once all the votes are counted. “I think that’s enough for her to go, actually”. Negotiations with European officials had been set to begin on June 19.

If history is any indication, the Tories will waste little time in seeking a new leader.

“With a weak negotiating partner, there’s a danger that the negotiations will turn out badly for both sides”.

Instead, the results have thrown up a hung parliament with May’s Conservative Party losing its majority.

Political observers say the election results raise questions about the government’s future Brexit policy.

“We will continue to work with our friends and allies in the Democratic Unionist Party in particular”, the prime minister said.

Since no party has an absolute majority to form a government, there are two options. The surprising shift in the British political landscape leaves the country with no clear majority party.

Earlier, May had suggested the deal with the DUP was already done, saying: “Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years and this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom”.

Then, attacks that killed 30 people in Manchester and London twice brought the campaign to a halt, sent a wave of anxiety through Britain and forced May to defend the government’s record on fighting terrorism.

With 629 results in out of the total 650, the latest party figures are: Conservatives: 42 per cent (up 5); Labour Party 40 per cent (up 10); Liberal Democrats 7 per cent (down 1); Scottish National Party (SNP) 3 per cent (down 2); UK Independent Party 2 per cent (down 11); and Greens Party 2 per cent (down 2), reports the Guardian.

Either way, this has proven to be an embarrassing blow for Theresa May, who called the snap election with the hope of winning an overwhelming majority.

The Liberal Democrats, whose votes in parliament could help sustain a Labour government, campaigned on the position that Britons should be able to vote again on the terms of the final European Union deal, and stay in the bloc if the deal was rejected.

To retain her role as Prime Minister, May moved quickly announcing her intention to pursue a partnership with the DUP, a small party from Northern Ireland known for pursuing a more socially conservative agenda than the Tories. But former business minister Vince Cable won his back, and party leader Tim Farron held on. It drew strong support from young people, who appeared to have turned out to vote in bigger-than-expected numbers.

The survey predicted the Conservatives will get 314 seats and the Labour Party 266.