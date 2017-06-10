United Kingdom election: Theresa May could lose parliamentary majority, exit poll shows

Sterling fell over 1.5 per cent to 1.27 U.S. dollars following the poll, which shows the Conservatives are set to be the largest party but 12 short of the 326 required for a parliamentary majority.

The pound immediately tumbled after the poll.

KATHY LIEN, MANAGING DIRECTOR, BK ASSET MANAGEMENT, NEW YORK “The election results were very shocking and you can see that in the price action in the currency”.

The pro-European Liberal Democrats, who have campaigned for a second referendum that could keep Britain in the European Union, were forecast to increase their seats from nine to 14.

In Scotland, the dominant Scottish National Party (SNP) could return as few as 34 lawmakers to Westminster, a major drop in support from 2015.

The first election results are due before midnight local time, with the final result expected by Friday afternoon.

Early results from Britain’s snap general election suggest the country is heading for a hung parliament after the ruling Conservatives were projected to lose their majority in Westminster. “Price to be paid for lack of true leadership”, tweeted former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, one of the EU’s elder statesmen.

If she fails to win a majority, that could call into question her position as Conservative leader and might mean a second election in Britain this year.

But before the talks can start, there will be widespread anger across the Conservative Party that she has thrown away a majority for the sake of an unnecessary early election.

She had promised a “hard Brexit” if Britain did not like the terms of the divorce negotiated with the EU.

Following last year´s Brexit referendum, the 60-year-old began the formal two-year process of leaving the European Union on March 29.

“It’s fair to say the City was pretty confident of a Conservative majority”.

“If, as the indications have shown, and if this is correct that the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do”, May said.

The campaign was interrupted twice by terrorism.

Less than two weeks later, three assailants wearing fake suicide vests mowed down pedestrians and launched a stabbing rampage around London Bridge, killing eight people before being shot dead by police. Corbyn accused Conservatives of undermining Britain’s security by cutting the number of police on the streets.

Labour traditionally peforms better in London than other parts of the UK. Labour candidates in marginal seats like Ealing Central & Acton, Brentwood & Isleworth, Enfield North and Ilford North will now hope to escape the expected cull of Labour MPs.

“It’s important, but it’s only one issue amongst several”, said 68-year-old Mike Peacroft.

“I would vote Labour if they had a strong leader”.

Corbyn “is so far left he´s unvotable”.