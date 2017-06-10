United Kingdom election upset leaves prime minister’s Brexit strategy in disarray

Spectacularly punished by voters who took away her majority in parliament, a politically wounded Theresa May sought to soldier on Friday as Britain’s prime minister, resisting pressure to resign after the failure of her high-stakes election gamble made the massive challenge of untangling Britain from the European Union only more complex and uncertain.

The tone of Brexit talks, tentatively scheduled to begin in just 10 days – and even May’s own position – are now up in the air.

But May could insist on staying on as leader: after all, she has shown herself to be utterly inflexible during her campaign.

She is expected to give a speech at around 0900 GMT.

Sterling fell over 1.5% to 1.27 U.S. dollars following the poll, which shows the Conservatives are set to be the largest party but 12 short of the 326 required for a parliamentary majority.

Such a result would confound those who said the opposition Labour Party’s left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was electorally toxic.

Former chancellor George Osborne, sacked from the Cabinet by Mrs May when she took office last July, told ITV: “Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government then she I doubt will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader”.

“My only plea would be to all MPs. from all parties, is this: that we will not pick our way through the very hard times that our country faces if in the next parliament MPs of all parties simply seek to amplify what divides them”. Though the biggest single victor, they failed to reach the 326-mark they would need to command a parliamentary majority.

With a hung parliament, this will mean that she will nearly certainly need the support of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

Rachel Sheard, who cast her vote near the site of the London Bridge attack, said the election certainly wasn’t about Brexit.

Now whilst there has been precious little clarity on the whole Brexit negotiation debate, 2017 has seen the Pound scrabbling back a little bit of ground as global investors realise that the United Kingdom economy is inexorably going to fade into recession.

Britain embarks on a negotiation with 27 European countries without a settled view on the outcome it wants and with a government mired in uncertainty.

Newspapers reflected the drama, with headlines such as “Britain on a knife edge”, “Mayhem” and “Hanging by a thread”.

The DUP’s influence might’ve been at least in part checked by the pro-independence Sinn Fein party, which gained three seats for a total of seven, but as their MPs don’t sit in parliament – they refuse to pledge allegiance to the Queen – their votes are worthless during potential collation talks.

If at the elections in 2015, the Scottish National Party (SNP) managed to increase its representation in the parliament from 6 lawmakers to 56, this year the party lost the mandates even in Scotland, in a region where SNP had no competitors before.

Turnout was 69 per cent, up two. May faces ending up with 12 fewer seats than when she called the election.

After weeks of campaigning, rhetoric and crises the UK General Election of June 2017 is finally reaching a conclusion.

“It creates another layer of uncertainty ahead of the Brexit negotiations”, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA currency traders.

Despite campaigning against Brexit, Labour has accepted the result but promised to avoid a “hard Brexit“, focusing on maintaining economic ties with the bloc.

Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek, from the same party, tweeted: “The results confirm the ruling party has lost its backing, as opinion polls had suggested”. Two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber killed 22 people as they were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

“I don’t think we can read anything into this vote other than a desire expressed by the British to choose the Conservative Party, but with less intensity than we thought beforehand”.