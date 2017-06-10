United Kingdom exit poll: Conservatives may fall short of majority

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives will fail to win a parliamentary majority in Britain’s election, according to an exit poll on Thursday, a shock result that would plunge the country into political turmoil and could delay Brexit talks.The exit poll predicted the Conservatives would win 314 seats in the 650-member parliament and the opposition Labour Party 266, meaning no clear victor and a “hung parliament”.The BBC reported that 76 seats appeared too close to call.Until the final results become clear, it is hard to predict whether May has a chance of surviving as prime minister and who might end up leading the next government and steering Britain into divorce talks with the European Union.”MAYHEM” screamed the headline in the tabloid Sun newspaper.

“It if turns out as the exit polls are suggesting then Theresa May is going to have no parliamentary majority or a tiny one”, said Professor Tony Travers of the London School of Economics.

With only 25 of the 650 seats still to declare, the results largely bore out the exit poll, which predicted the Conservatives would get 314 of the 650 House of Commons seats, down from 330. Such a result would be a major upset.

Conservative former minister Anna Soubry said she should “consider her position” and take personal responsibility for a “dreadful” campaign and a “deeply flawed” manifesto after choosing to go to the country three years early in the hope of extending her majority.

Having called an early election in hopes of getting an increased majority that could have strengthened her hand in Britain’s exit talks with the EU, May instead saw her majority evaporate completely – leaving her fortunes hanging by a thread.

Former Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond was also defeated, losing his seat to a Tory contender.

“Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”, he said on ITV.

As party leader, he unenthusiastically campaigned for Britain to remain in the bloc, but has said that Labour would deliver Brexit if in power.

The election will largely determine the UK’s negotiation policies in upcoming negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.

Theresa May said that Britain needed a “period of stability”.

They wanted the campaign to focus on May and a clear message that only she could be trusted. “Even if she remains PM, it is unlikely to be for long”.

For Corbyn, the ruling party’s losses showed voters had “turned their backs on the politics of austerity”.

Mrs May drove direct from the Maidenhead count to Conservative HQ in London, where she was hunkered down in talks with aides as dawn broke before moving on to 10 Downing Street.

“Theresa May’s authority has been undermined by this election”, said Mr Watson.

It’s the first time a Conservative MP has held the Nottinghamshire seat since it was formed in 1885. They seemed to offer her a cushion to do something she rarely does: change her mind after weeks of vowing no early poll.

The Conservatives could still secure an overall majority if, as the exit poll suggests, they perform relatively well in constituencies that Labour are defending where a majority of the electorate voted Leave in last year’s European Union referendum.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said it was still early but told Sky News: “They have been right for the last 20 years or so, 30 years, so I think we’re on the verge of a great result”.