U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has said that her Conservative party will align itself closely with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in order to form a government that can ensure certainty for the British people.

In a stunning turn, May’s decision to call an early election in a bid to increase her party’s majority and strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations backfired.

Senior figures in her party blame a faltering campaign, in which she refused to take part in TV debates, and an unpopular manifesto that gifted votes to left-wing rival Jeremy Corbyn, who leads the Labour Party. Downing Street officials said May will head to Buckingham Place to ask the Queen for permission to form a government.

“We need politicians in the United Kingdom and across Europe to be pragmatic, and ensure that they put the interests of patients and public health first”.

Theresa May promised a “strong and stable government” but failed to deliver in Thursday’s election.

The former Welsh Secretary, a prominent Brexit campaigner, had been sacked from the Cabinet by David Cameron but was brought back to government by Mrs May last summer when she took over as prime minister in the wake of the referendum on Europe.

The British prime minister was cruising along two months ago with a solid majority in Parliament and several years to run on her party’s mandate. She did not get that mandate.

“Whatever the final result, our positive campaign has changed politics for the better”. Still, it appears that Theresa May is intent on establishing a new government.

“One year after their referendum, we still don’t know the British position in the negotiations on Brexit and it seems hard to predict when we will because democracy often requires time”, she said.

Without a majority in Parliament, May’s authority is greatly eroded and her Conservative Party will struggle to push through its vision of a “hard” Brexit; one that would see Britain unbound from the key tenets of the European Union which require, among other things, a free flow of goods and people across state borders. Her authority is shot to pieces, and the assassin’s smile is upon Boris Johnson’s lips.

May has insisted that Brexit means Brexit but it is unclear how long she will remain in power or whether another British election will be called.

The results come as a huge shock, and represent a significant backfire on the Conservative Party’s gamble to call a snap election before the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European parliament’s Brexit representative, described the result as “yet another own goal” for Britain.

With 649 of 650 seats in the House of Commons declared, the Conservatives had 318 to the Labour Party’s 261.

The result was bad news for the Scottish National Party, which lost about 20 of its 54 seats.

The result may also alter the timetable for Brexit negotiations, previously due to begin on June 19.

Now, Britain is likely to have a hung parliament in the absence of a clear majority.

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn urged Mrs May to resign and allow him to form a minority administration, declaring: “We are ready to serve this country”.

Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage complained about the election result in a tweet, saying May’s failure had put Brexit in jeopardy.

The vote was also seen as a sharp blow to May, who faced calls to step down.