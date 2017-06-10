United Kingdom police arrest man as part of ongoing London Bridge attack investigation

Eight people were killed and 50 injured after three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge late on Saturday, then attacked revelers in nearby bars and restaurants with knives.

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron today confirmed a third citizen had died in the terror attack in London, after police searching for a missing Frenchman found a body in the River Thames.

The rampage was brought to an end when the trio were shot dead by armed police eight minutes after the first emergency call.

The Metropolitan Police force appealed on Tuesday for information about 45-year- old Xavier Thomas, who was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Saturday night.

The disclosure raises questions about the police’s judgment and increases pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May, who three days before a national election is facing criticism for overseeing cuts to police during her years as interior minister, Reuters noted.

Corriere wrote that Zaghba was stopped at Bologna airport in 2016 when he was trying to fly to Syria via Turkey, and that Italian authorities had tipped off Britain about his movements.

Meanwhile, police say a large part of the outer cordon of the crime scene had reopened.

Redouane claimed to be both Libyan and Moroccan and also went by the name “Rachid Elkhdar“, police said.

Questions over the extent to which the terror gang were known to security services have been mounting since it was revealed another of the attackers, Khuram Shazad Butt (27) had been investigated in 2015. Neighbors told police that Butt had lived in an apartment in Barking with his wife and young children, including a newborn.

Police have made more than a dozen arrests in the wake of the London Bridge attacks, but most have now been released without charge.

Zaghba, 22, was not a subject of interest for the police or the MI5 intelligence agency, officials said.

Yesterday the third attacker was named as Youssef Zaghba, an Italian national of Moroccan descent, who was living in east London.

The three terrorists were later gunned down and killed by police.

London police have identified the three assailants in Saturday night’s terror attack, that killed seven people and injured almost 50 more, as Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22.