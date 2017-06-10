AFP has compiled what is known about the three men, amid an ongoing investigation into the third deadly jihadist assault in Britain claimed by the Islamic State group in less than three months.

He also pledged to hire more police officers, following a drop in 20,000 officers between 2009 and 2016, or around 14 percent, according to the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank.

Police identified the third attacker as Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian national of Moroccan descent, a day after naming his accomplices as Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, a Pakistan-born Briton, and Rachid Redouane, 30, a self-described Moroccan-Libyan dual national.

London Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said Khuram was known to police and MI5.

It was reported that he was stopped by Italian police in March a year ago at Bologna’s airport trying to get to Syria via Turkey, and that this was communicated by Italian intelligence to their United Kingdom counterparts.

Italy’s anti-terrorist force DIGOS believed he was trying to join Islamic State militants there. Collina says she told them to detain Zaghba and prohibit him from going.

Italian authorities said Zaghba had been stopped and questioned in Italy but had not been charged with any crime.

Speaking at her home in Italy, Valeria Collina told me that she did not believe Youssef Zaghba was unsafe, and thought he was happy in his job in London.

4 EU FAM cards grant residence rights in the European Economic Area – the EU plus Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein – to spouses of EU/EEA nationals with origins outside the bloc.

The second man, Rachid Redouane, had not aroused any suspicions.

Extraordinary video has emerged of the moment police gunned down the three London Bridge terrorists, killing them nearly instantly as they viciously stabbed a man on the street.

The Guardian reported that he worked as a pastry chef.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said that the United Kingdom security services will launch a review into their handling of the suspects’ cases before the attack.

It was not immediately clear how the three knew each other, but Collina said one of her son’s friends recognized one of the other attackers, though it wasn’t clear which one that was.

But his extremist views had reportedly prompted numerous people to go to the authorities.

Mr Khan, 36, also told how Butt had on one occasion introduced him to fellow terrorist Rachid Redouane at the gym in Ilford, east London, and added that his wife is so distraught at Butt’s actions she can not bring herself to speak.

The paper reports Saad Butt was one of 23 members of the Young Muslims Advisory Group (YMAG) set up by then-Communities Secretary Hazel Blears and then-Schools and Families Secretary Ed Balls in an effort for the Labour government to “engage” with young Muslims after the 7/7 London bombings.

Collina said that her son was tempted to go to Syria by a “fantasy that was transmitted by Internet” in which he thought he could “live according to pure Islam” but that did not mention wanting to fight there for Islam.

It was only when he saw the image of the attack’s ringleader lying dead in an Arsenal shirt, he knew it was his friend.

It has been revealed that Butt appeared in the Channel 4 documentary, The Jihadis Next Door past year. KFC spokeswoman Jules Pars said Wednesday that Butt worked there in 2015.

His neighbours said he had been outgoing until they noticed an abrupt change in his personality.

Butt was seen as a heavyweight figure in al-Muhajiroun, whose hardline views made him potentially one of the most unsafe extremists in the United Kingdom, the sources said Tuesday.