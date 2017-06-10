United Kingdom voters prioritize security in wake of attacks

A party needs to win 326 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons to form a majority government. “I would have thought that’s enough to go”, Corbyn said after being reelected in his Islington North constituency in central London.

In Wales, the closely-fought Vale of Clwyd seat was the first to switch from the Conservatives to Labour.

While Ms May toured target seats around the country, delivering slogan-heavy speeches in workplaces, Mr Corbyn drew large crowds to open-air rallies.

Any Prime Minister would be unlikely to ask the Queen to present a programme if they did not believe it would secure the support of a majority of MPs in the Commons.

When calling the general election, the Conservatives had counted on capitalizing on a collapse in support for UKIP, as the Conservatives became the party of Brexit, as well as perceived lack of public support for the Labour party, but that assessment began to run into trouble in May when the parties released their manifestos, with the Labour party’s praised for reflecting both some of Mr. Corbyn’s more radical policies as well as those of the wider party.

If accurate, the results raise the possibility of either the Conservatives or Labour putting together a coalition government – the Conservative potentially with Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, or one involving Labour.

Polling experts – many of whom failed to predict the historic referendum vote to leave the European Union a year ago – are somewhat wary of calling the outcome.

Any delay in Brexit talks would reduce the time available for what are expected to be the most complex negotiations in post-World War Two European history.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has ruled out a formal coalition – and said he would try to rule with a minority government.

British newspaper The Times said: “Theresa May hoped to transform the political map of Britain last night”. She argued that increasing the Conservative majority in Parliament would strengthen Britain’s hand in Brexit talks.

Based on interviews with 30,450 voters leaving polling stations across the country, the exit poll is conducted for a consortium of United Kingdom broadcasters and regarded as a reliable, though not exact, indicator of the likely result.

The comments come after the United Kingdom broadcasters’ exit poll projectiction put the Conservatives on 314 (-17), Labour on 266 (+34), the SNP on 34 (-22) and the Liberal Democrats on 14 (+6).

An exit poll after Thursday’s general election forecast that May would lose her overall majority after calling an election that she meant to strength her grip on parliament.

In Thursday’s vote, the Conservatives were set to win 314 seats, followed by Labour on 266, the Scottish National Party on 34 and the Liberal Democrats on 14, the exit poll for the BBC, Sky and ITV showed.

But her decision to call the general election seems to have backfired, according to the exit poll, leaving the country in even more uncertainty, something financial markets don’t react well to.

“It’s hard to see, if these numbers were right, how they would put together the coalition to remain in office”. This time, the Lib Dems are more left-wing and are vociferously anti-Brexit, so are more likely to side with Labour.

British voters went to the polls Thursday for an election envisioned to be dominated by the country’s pending departure from the European Union but that ended up focusing on worldwide terrorism following attacks in London and Manchester.

She argued that increasing the Conservative majority in Parliament would strengthen Britain’s hand in European Union exit talks. But in the final weeks of the campaign the gap between the two leaders narrowed.

Most polling stations had increased security, with armed police expected to reinforce regular officers at some locations.

“When voters see May rather than just hear her described as strong and stable, she’s a bloody awful performer”, said Geoffrey Evans, a political scientist at the University of Oxford.