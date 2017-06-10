United States expresses concern as China expands military footprint

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is building capacities “to fight short-duration, high-intensity regional conflicts at greater distances from the Chinese mainland”, as well as to strengthen the Communist Party’s control over the military.

China’s submarine force is likely to grow to almost 80 submarines by 2020, and Beijing’s aircraft carrier Liaoning is expected to reach “initial operational capability” around that time, the annual report states.

It also mentioned Chinese maritime patrols in the contested areas of East China Sea, where Beijing and Tokyo are claiming the Senkaku Islands, also known as Diaoyu Islands in China. Sub-Saharan Africa was China’s second largest regional arms market”, the report added.

The report from the Pentagon predicts China will expand its military prowess after the construction of its first overseas naval base in Djibouti, a strategic location at the southern entrance to the Red Sea on the route to the Suez Canal.

The report also touched on the July 2016 worldwide tribunal ruling at The Hague that rejected China’s claims to nearly the entire South China Sea with its self-declared maritime border known as the “nine-dash line”.

The assessment also focused on the military buildup in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety.

Beijing has finished construction, including the installation of fixed naval guns, atop its four smallest outposts in the Spratly island chain, where Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia have overlapping claims, the Pentagon said in its annual report on China’s military power.

China already has the largest navy in the Pacific, the Pentagon report said with more than 300 ships.

The 97-page annual report to Congress listed a number of advancements in the capabilities of the Chinese military in 2016, thought to be ushered in by an increase in military spending that the Pentagon estimated had exceeded $180 billion over the past year.

China’s Defence Ministry expressed its “resolute opposition” to the contents of the report, saying it hyped up the China threat theory.

It said that as of late a year ago, China was building 24 fighter-sized hangars, fixed-weapons positions, barracks, administration buildings and communications facilities on Fiery Cross, Subi and Mischief Reefs – three of its largest outposts.

He said that China has resolutely adhered to its path of peaceful development and its defensive-orientated national defense policy.

Despite the prospect of airbases in the South China Sea, which have been called “unsinkable aircraft carriers”, it remains to be seen if China can maintain squadrons so far from the mainland for extended periods of time, Roggeveen said. China is now constructing its first overseas base in Djibouti. “The China-Pakistan friendly co-operation does not target any third party and conforms to each other’s worldwide commitments”, she said.

“China’s leaders may judge that a mixture of military logistics models, including preferred access to overseas commercial ports and a limited number of exclusive PLAN logistic facilities-probably collocated with commercial ports-most closely aligns with China’s future overseas military logistics needs”, the report said.