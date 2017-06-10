Universal’s Dark Universe adds “Phantom of the Opera”, “Dracula”

According to Fandom, The Mummy director Alex Kurtzman listed The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame as upcoming Dark Universe movies in the works.

Since Universal announced that The Mummy would be the beginning of a new universe that has been dubbed the Monsterverse there have been plenty of discussions over what movies would be remade and what characters would be included this unique franchise.

The studio has been scooping up trademarks for hundreds of Dark Universe branded items from energy drinks to canned goods going back to November 2014. Much like the newcomer “Dark Universe“, Universal Monsters was a shared universe featuring horror, suspense and science fiction films. “I’d love to bring Michael Fassbender in, I’d love to bring Jennifer Lawrence in, I’d love to see Charlize Theron in there, Angelina Jolie.”, says Kurtzman. He stated that it’s possible to explore characters within those films and see if they can expand and unveil deeper mythologies that are related to the monsters.

It was previously announced that Johnny Depp has signed on to play The Invisible Man, while Javier Bardem will portray Frankenstein’s Monster. You’ve already got Tom Cruise, Universal, what more do you want?

Both the possibilities of spin-off films and the unofficial announcement of two new and (apparently) top-secret films are creating quite the buzz for Universal’s Dark Universe concept.

While the other films were already confirmed, reboots of The Phantom of the Opera and Hunchback of Notre Dame hadn’t yet been revealed. Meanwhile, former “Dracula” movies were loosely based on Bram Stoker’s novel of the same name.

Kurtzman’s The Mummy is set to hit theatres June 9. How pedestrian. The bright spot proves to be Russell Crowe, who turns in a fully committed and campy, scenery-demolishing performance as Dr. Henry Jekyll (and his troublesome alter-ego).