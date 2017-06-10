Updates to Apple’s smart assistant Siri ‘could be vital to HomePod’s success’

“Just like with portable music, we want to reinvent home music”, said Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook of the HomePod, which can link up to digital tunes from Apple Music, a subscription music streaming service.

This week, Apple introduced HomePod smart speakers at the WWDC.

Both Amazon Echo and Google Home respond to voice commands to play songs, look up stuff online, check the weather, set a reminder or control Internet-connected home appliances. You can control the speaker with Siri by telling it what to play, marking favorites, and even asking it detailed questions about the music that’s playing.

The speaker is created to deliver the “deepest and cleanest bass possible” with “low distortion”, providing a “well-balanced smooth timbre”.

Apple may be ready to catch up to Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home speaker.

HomePod, which will sell for US$350, is slightly less than 7 inches tall and is covered with a seamless 3D mesh fabric which, Schiller said, has “incredible acoustic properties”.

Amazon has rolled out an app allowing consumers to shop through their Amazon Fire TV gadgets, similar to an app it created late a year ago to allow Apple TV users to shop Amazon through their TVs, according to TechCrunch. Nonetheless, the high-profile developer conference marked Apple’s headlong pursuit of one of the most important battlegrounds in wireless.

An updated file management system should make changing directories much safer and faster. The lead-in came during the iOS portion of the event with the announcement that “Speakers” will be a part of Home Kit though iOS 11 and AirPlay 2.

“New indoor maps of areas like malls and airports indicated that Apple might be laying groundwork to display information over images of those places in the future”.

With or without the HomePod, smart speakers are becoming the next big thing in consumer gadgetry. Amazon dominated shipments in the three months through December, selling 88 percent of the 4.2 million smart speakers sold globally in that period.

Additionally, the speaker has a spatial awareness capability, allowing it to tune itself to best fill whatever kind of space it’s being used in. Along with its new line of computer and laptops, the tech giant has also launched a screen-free computer, powered by Siri, which doubles down as a top-notch home audio device.

“I think it’s a very Apple-esque product in that it seeks to stake out the high end of a market with its technology, price and positioning”, said analyst Paul Erickson from IHS Markit.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the US, United Kingdom and Australia. That’s fair, given that you can use Siri to control certain smart home gadgets, tell you random info, and control your music. A study by US digital marketing agency Stone Temple Consulting shows that Alphabet’s Google Assistant answered 68% of 5,000 questions put to it at 90% accuracy. Echo Show will also make video calls, because Amazon can afford to stiff telcos after its smartphone flop.