US calls on Arab states to ease Qatar blockade as crisis deepens

Meanwhile, the crisis is drawing in more countries. Qatar has rejected the charge as “unjustified” and “baseless”. “Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!”

Launching an extraordinary allegation against a key USA military partner, Mr. Trump derided what he called Qatar’s “extremist ideology in terms of funding” terrorist groups, an accusation Qatar has repeatedly and vehemently denied.

Erdogan signed legislation to deploy troops to a Turkish air base in Qatar in a show of support for Doha, while pledging to establish a lifeline of food and medicine for the isolated nation. It is the US Air Force’s largest base in the region.

“We expect that economic growth will slow, not just through reduced regional trade, but as corporate profitability is damaged because regional demand is cut off, investment is hampered, and investment confidence wanes”, S&P Global said.

“We call on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt to ease the blockade against Qatar”, Tillerson said.

A separate SPA report on Saturday acknowledged Tillerson’s call for Qatar to curtail support for terrorism, but did not mention his remarks that the crisis was hurting ordinary Qataris, impairing business dealings and harming the USA fight against the Islamic State militant group.

“They have to end that funding and its extremist ideology in terms of funding”, he said, lumping Qatar in with other nations which he said must “stop teaching people to kill other people”. While it’s unclear whether or not Trump was aware of Saudi’s plans to cut ties with Qatar, his visit to Riyadh apparently had a tremendous effect on Saudi Arabia and its neighbors.

It’s yet unclear how U.S. -Qatar relations will be affected by the Qatari diplomatic crisis, but Washington siding with Saudis does not bode well for Qataris.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, the UAE and other countries announced they would withdraw diplomatic staff from Qatar.

The moves taken against Doha include banning Qatar Airways from airspace and closing Qatar s only land border with Saudi Arabia.

UAE foreign affairs minister Anwar Gargash said they and their allies were seeking to “straighten an evil that has targeted the region”.

Sheikh Mohammed’s hard line mirrored that of a top Emirati diplomat who told the AP on Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates believes “there’s nothing to negotiate” with Qatar.

“This will provide the necessary basis for any discussions”, UAE ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba said in a statement on Friday.

Foreigners residing in Qatar in possession of a Qatari residence visa would also not be eligible for visas on arrival in the UAE, an Etihad spokesman said in an email.

He added: “We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy”.

A Qatari official said Trump in the call had “expressed readiness to find a solution to the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf, and stressed his keenness that the Gulf remains stable”. “For Qatar, we want you back among the community of responsible nations”.

The two Egyptians spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.