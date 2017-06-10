US Crude Oil Inventories Post Surprise Gain Last Week

Oil prices fell over 4% on Wednesday after an unexpected rise in U.S. inventories caused concern over whether output cuts from the world’s major producers had done little to halt the global glut.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $48.14 per barrel, down 5 cents from the previous close, and 6 percent below their May 25 open.

U.S. crude production has jumped over 10 percent since mid-2016 to 9.34 million barrels per day (bpd), levels close to top producers Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia.

At 513.2 million barrels, USA crude oil inventories are in the upper half of the average range for this time of year, the EIA said Wednesday.

Since OPEC announced the extension of production cuts, the market has continued to react bearishly with respect to the oil price. We saw a large drop in Cushing, Okla., stocks which also may raise questions about the EIA data. The American Petroleum Institute was said to report late Tuesday that stockpiles of the motor fuel increased by 4.08 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, market analysts anticipated a 3.1M-barrel decline during the reported week. This decision has so far proved unsuccessful in convincing a wary market that the producer group’s efforts to clear the glut of oil in storage are honest, as prices remain below US$50/b.

Bloomberg reported that US crude imports from Saudi Arabia fell by 55 per cent for the week that ended June 2, but imports from Iraq hit levels not seen since 2012.

Saudi Arabia as well as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain severed ties with top liquefied natural gas (LNG) and condensate shipper Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting extremism and undermining regional stability.

However, some of Monday’s price losses were limited as Libya’s crude production was pegged at 809,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Monday, down from 827,000 last week due to technical issues, a Libyan oil source told Reuters.

Brent for August settlement was 14 cents lower at $49.98 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. US refiners are still producing at a very high rate.

Surplus oil in many parts of the world and developments with Qatar had traders nervous, even after Kuwait Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq said Qatar remained committed to restricting crude output under an agreement between OPEC and several non-OPEC suppliers.

But Qatar’s isolation also caused trade disruptions that offered some short-term support for oil prices, analysts said.