US intelligence chiefs decline to comment on Trump inquiry

Two US intelligence agency chiefs refused to say on the record on Wednesday whether President Donald Trump asked them to downplay investigations into whether there was collusion between Russian Federation and Trump’s presidential campaign past year.

“In the three-plus years that I have been the director of the National Security Agency, to the best of my recollection, I have never been directed to do anything I believe to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate”, Rogers told the committee. Or is it obstruction of justice? It does not matter whether the person succeeds in impeding an investigation.

However, all of this goes to whether a criminal prosecution would hold up. Comey says the president also spoke to him about the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and said, “I hope you can let this go”.

Sen. Tom Cotton introduced a bill to permanently approve FISA section 702.

Later, his outside counsel released a statement saying Trump felt “completely and totally vindicated” by Comey’s account.

The conversations with Coats and Rogers took place in the wake of Comey testifying on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is set to testify for the first time in public since he appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel in the Russian Federation probe, and Rogers is facing questions of whether Trump asked him to rebut Comey in public.

Trump abruptly fired Comey, who was leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe, on May 9.

If on the other way – on the other hand, if he had come forward and said I think there’s some things here that we want to ask for serious charges on, then I think the other side of America would have said wait just a minute. And one fact to that testimony – as James Comey affirms – that he did tell President Trump, on a number of occasions, that he was not personally a target of a counterintelligence investigation, which the White House is taking as – as vindication.

“I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed”. Trump complained that the probe had created a “cloud” over his presidency. And Rosenstein, he’s the deputy attorney general.

And, you know, my job, sitting in that chair, Steve, is to represent the people of ME and ask the questions they would ask if they were sitting there. Senators will question him about reports that Trump asked him to shut down the FBI’s investigation of Flynn’s ties to Russian Federation. He is a good guy. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, has already promised to grill Rosenstein on what Trump told him when he said he wanted Comey fired.

DNI spokesman Brian Hale said in advance of the hearing, “Director Coats does not discuss his private conversations with the president”. At the same time, he’s stuck with fellow Democrats in strongly opposing Trump on some issues, including the GOP drive to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Bruce Green, a professor of law at Fordham University School of Law, said it would be hard, however, to show that Trump meant to obstruct justice. She did not support Trump for president, and although unfailingly gentle and polite she has not been shy about voicing her criticism of him.

Democrats jumped on the testimony, expressing concern that Trump had inappropriately meddled with the probe. His actions certainly could qualify as abuse of power and obstruction for impeachment purposes.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia asked if they could show up in the SCIF, the secure facility for classified hearings, but Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr said that was not an option. It says that, according to The Post, this happened just after Comey had first made public the FBI investigation.

University of ME political science professor Mark Brewer said King isn’t as well known as Maine’s other senator, Republican Susan Collins, so his performance in the closely watched hearing lifted his national profile.