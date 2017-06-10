US President Donald Trump Proposes Privatized ATC Reform

Under the current system, air traffic control is operated by the Federal Aviation Administration, the civil aviation arm of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“The current system cannot keep up and hasn’t been able to keep up for many years”, Trump said. This new entity will not need taxpayer money, which is very shocking when people hear that. “We look forward to reviewing the specifics of the air traffic control (ATC) reform legislation so we can evaluate whether it satisfies our union’s principles, including protecting the rights and benefits of the ATC workforce”.

In a summary document released by the White House, the Trump administration proposes a three-year transition period to shift oversight of air traffic control. He will then on Thursday meet with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors at the White House for an infrastructure summit.

Nationwide, there are about 50,000 airline and other aircraft flights a day.

The president says the reforms would modernize the system and make it safer and more reliable. While Trump hasn’t revealed his full plan yet, if it resembles Shuster’s plan (Trump’s administration says it does), fees paid by passenger and cargo airlines will cover the costs- and there’s no guarantee that airlines won’t pass those costs onto customers.

“We are deeply concerned with the president’s call for ATC privatisation – a concept that has always been a goal of the big airlines”, says NBAA in a 5 June statement. European systems use digital communications systems, and private companies are developing new satellite systems in the hopes that the FAA will start using them.

Modernizing and or privatizing the air traffic control system is something The Heritage Foundation has long supported.

In addition to controllers, the FAA employs specialists, engineers, and technicians, numbering in the tens of thousands, who work to maintain the air traffic control technology and the infrastructure necessary to keep air travel safe. It also would switch the technology used to a GPS-based system rather than the current land-based radar system, making it more precise, said chief economic adviser Gary Cohn.

But winning congressional approval could still be an uphill battle for Trump. Sen. Democrats have largely opposed the changes, warning that airline interests would dominate the proposed board, overseeing an estimated 300 air traffic facilities and around 30,000 employees.

Airlines in the US have campaigned to separate the FAA. and ATC for two decades, but the proposal still has to pass muster with Democrats. Key members of tax-writing committees have questioned whether corporations can legally impose fees, which can be viewed as taxes, on air traffic system users.

In May, lawmakers threatened airline execs with future federal regulation if they didn’t improve customer service.