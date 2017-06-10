US stock indexes mostly higher in afternoon trading

The questioning of Comey came after his statement released by the committee on Wednesday appeared to confirm some recent reports about his interactions with Trump.

Meanwhile, investors also digested a monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank (ECB).

USA stocks advanced, as the Dow Jones industrial average hit an intraday high, on the back of former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief James Comey’s public testimony, which offered little to spark fears of a potential increase in US political turmoil.

The general election in the U.K.is also likely to attract attention, although the results will not be known until after the markets close.

On the economic front, in the week ending June 3, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 245,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the U.S. Labor Department announced Thursday.

Oil prices dropped, sliding more than 4 percent after an Energy Information Administration report showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week and fuelled concern about the global glut.

The major averages all closed in positive territory, although the Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts.

In 3.08pm trading in NY, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 per cent.

Steel stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 2.9%.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in yet another mixed performance on Thursday. The S&P 500 index added 1.40 points to 2,430.73, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 16.61 points to 6,291.67.

The Dow slid as declines in shares of Merck and those of Walt Disney, recently down 1.8 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively, outweighed gains in shares of Goldman Sachs and those of JPMorgan Chase, recently both up 1.5 per cent.

US crude oil -0.6% at $45.42/bbl following yesterday’s 5% plunge. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent.

On the currency front, the USA dollar is trading at 110.12 yen compared to the 109.82 yen it fetched at the close of NY trading on Wednesday.