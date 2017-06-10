US urges Gulf states to ease blockade against Qatar: Tillerson

In addition to the humanitarian consequences, Tillerson stated that the blockade was hurting the fight against the so-called “Islamic State” and other violent extremist movements in the region.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Arab nations on Friday to immediately ease their blockade on Qatar, warning that the Persian Gulf crisis is hindering USA efforts to fight the Islamic State group and other extremists in the Middle East. “We are seeing shortages of food, families are being forcibly separated and children pulled out of school”. We believe these are unintended consequences, especially during this Holy Month of Ramadan, but they can be addressed immediately.

The approach has risks because it’s a bet that Qatar will ease off its funding of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and other groups rather than writing off the U.S.as a reliable ally, said Ayham Kamel, director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Eurasia Group.

Qatar is the regional headquarters for U.S. Central Command and home to some 10,000 American troops, NPR’s Scott Horsley has reported.

Qatar has vowed to ride out the isolation imposed on it by fellow Arab states and said it would not compromise its sovereignty over foreign policy to resolve the region’s biggest diplomatic crisis in years.

“We’re still operating without impact”, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters. “All of our supplies are getting in just fine. The Defense Logistics Agency is certainly always looking at contingency plans if they’re needed, but for right now they’re OK”. “Qatar remains critical for coalition air operations in the fight against ISIS and around the region”.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain added 59 people to terrorist blacklists, among them 18 Qataris, including Abdullah bin Khalid Al Thani, a former interior minister and member of Qatar’s royal family.The Qatari government said the move “reinforces baseless allegations that hold no foundation in fact”.”Our position on countering terrorism is stronger than numerous signatories of the joint statement – a fact that has been conveniently ignored by the authors”, it said in a statement. He also pointedly asked Saudi Arabia and others to ease their blockade on Qatar. Several other countries followed suit.

In recent weeks a complex dispute over terrorism, diplomacy, trade, media, and foreign policy has pushed Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates to cut ties with Qatar, and expel all Qataris within their respective borders.

Qatar has steadfastly denied the allegations and has largely blamed a hack of its state news organization for the crisis. The hack, which US officials reportedly believe was carried out by Russian Federation, includes the posting of a fake news story.

“The blockage is hindering US military action in the region, and the campaign against ISIS”, Tillerson said, using an acronym for the extremist group. Trump has called key players in the region since they severed ties with Qatar on Monday. We call on Qatar to be responsive to the concerns of its neighbors.

It said the list shows that Qatar “announces fighting terrorism on one hand and finances and supports and hosts different terrorist organisations on the other hand”.

Tillerson, whom Trump has tasked with de-escalating the dispute, said it is “troubling to the United States, the region and to many people who are directly affected”.

On Thursday, Qatar rebuffed an invitation from Trump to come to the White House for mediation, saying it would ride out the crisis and that officials did not want to leave the country in the middle of it.

“The number of Turkish warplanes and Turkish warships going to the base will become clear after the preparation of a report based on an initial assessment at the base”, Hurriyet said.

JEDDAH: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Qatar must do more, “more quickly” to combat extremism.