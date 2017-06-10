USA job growth slowing, firms await reforms

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 138,000 in May, missing consensus estimates of 185,000.

“Companies may be taking a more cautious approach to hiring, not because they are anxious about sales, but because they are trying to assess whether the president and Congress will be successful in passing pro-growth policies”, Behravesh wrote in a client note. The US unemployment rate fell to 4.3% in May, the lowest since 2001 (pdf).

The unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in 16 years in May, a fresh sign the slow and long-running US economic expansion has entered a new stage, with businesses straining to adapt to tight labor markets.

The jobs report is a closely watched barometer of the USA economy and one of the metrics the U.S. central bank considers as it sets interest rates. Republicans’ slow movement on both repealing and replacing ObamaCare and on enacting tax reform legislation is likely keeping jobs numbers a little on the low side.

“It is important for the public to understand that we’re getting closer to reaching our objectives”, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said during a news conference following the March meeting. The number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) was essentially unchanged over the month at 1.7 million and accounted for 24.0 percent of the unemployed. Over the last three months, payroll gains have now averaged 121,000.

“There is not going to be a big turnaround in wage growth until productivity picks up”, said Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at the jobs site Glassdoor. “But they might well influence what happens next”. The Fed in its Beige Book on Wednesday said a manufacturing firm in the Chicago district reported raising wages for unskilled laborers by 10 percent to attract better-quality workers and retain its workforce. Construction and mining payrolls also rose.

Employment in the retail sector has fallen for four straight months, and the leisure and hospitality sector is adding jobs at a slower pace compared with earlier in the expansion. However, segments of the economy that affect commercial space absorption still had reasonably good job creation.

The labour force participation rate, or the share of working-age Americans who are employed or at least looking for a job, fell two-tenths of a per centage point to 62.7 per cent.

Each of the last two monthly job gains were revised down in Friday’s report, with March’s payroll growth coming down by 29,000 and April’s gains coming down by 37,000.

The economic calendar for the next week is relatively light, although traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on labor productivity, factory orders, and service sector activity.

Employers are now choosing from among a smaller pool of job applicants, and some are having trouble finding people with the skills they need.

Wages are up, but not as much as might be expected, he added.

Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers increased by 4 cents to $26.22 an hour in May. Other experts said the numbers from may can be erratic and are always revised later. Even with these gains, jobs in the healthcare sector are growing at a slower pace compared to a year ago.