Venezuela soccer coach urges Maduro: ‘Stop the weapons!’

Venezuela’s attorney-general on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to suspend the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) called by President Nicolas Maduro to draft a new constitution, saying that it did not meet legal procedures.

Diaz has previously criticized the plan to rewrite the constitution but now she is acting to block it by asking the Supreme Court to block it. Since then, the gulf between Ortega Diaz and the government has only grown, with has repeatedly questioning the validity of convoking a constitutional assembly without the proposal first facing a referendum.

The Supreme Court rejected an earlier challenge by Ortega. In doing so, she is sidestepping the court’s constitutional branch, whose magistrates were responsible for the March decision against the opposition-controlled congress.

“A constituent (assembly) behind the backs of the people can not be”, Ortega added, also denouncing the “ferocious repression” of anti-Maduro protests.

She is the most high profile official to defy Maduro in the crisis.

Opposition leaders reported Monday that demonstrators were being robbed by national guardsmen at protests.

“I have appointed a group of lawyers to file a lawsuit and make a historical trial with all these right-wing leaders who accuse and accuse, when they are the ones who generate violence“, Maduro said during a function with education workers in Caracas.

“Those opposed to the assembly are called traitors, fascists, terrorists – we can not live in a country like that”, Ortega said. Crowds at pro-government events frequently call for them to be jailed.

FILe – In this May 24, 2017 file photo, Venezuela’s Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz speaks to the press at her office in Caracas, Venezuela. Now Diaz has made her biggest break with the government yet, asking people to reject socialist President Maduro’s attempts to rewrite the constitution.

Almost 70 people have been killed in two months of political unrest in Venezuela, thousands taking to the streets almost every day decrying President Nicolas Maduro.

Smolansky said that, in addition to a 17 year-old who died during Wednesday’s clashes, 196 people were wounded, with one in intensive care.

Opposition protests in Venezuela took a deadly turn again Wednesday when a teenager was killed at a march demanding an end to the government’s push to rewrite the struggling nation’s constitution.

Hundreds of national guardsmen and police officers fired tear gas at protesters a day after Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez called for members of the military to refrain from excessive use of force. The protest movement has claimed more than 60 lives as it enters its third month.