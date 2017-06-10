Comey talked about his private conversations with President Trump on the Russian Federation investigation.

Comey told the committee what his prepared testimony had indicated: that he was unnerved enough by interactions with President Donald Trump that he started keeping written memos of their private discussions.

The leaked memos were selectively quoted by The New York Times to portray Trump as having asked Comey to “shut down the federal investigation” into former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn.

Comey testified that Trump told him during a February 14 conversation that Flynn was a “good guy” and that he “hoped” Comey could see his “way clear” to dropping the probe into him.

Under questioning from senators on Thursday, Comey said he interpreted that an order from the president.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says she has concerns about President Donald Trump’s “fitness for office” – and thinks he needs more sleep.

Yesterday, many Americans were fixated on the Senate testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, or what I call, the national Rorschach test.

But Comey’s searing character portrayal Thursday also included testimony the West Wing believes can ease the pressure buckling Trump’s administration.

Comey also revealed that he’d orchestrated the public release of information about his private conversations with the president in an effort to further the investigation.

Rubio, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, questioned that decision from Comey.

After explaining that he wanted to talk about Flynn, Trump said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”.

Comey said it was that tweet that prompted him to ask a friend to reveal the contents of the memo to a reporter the following Tuesday, May 16.

The president’s detractors saw a completely different hearing, one where the country’s former top policeman referred to the president as a liar, as untrustworthy, and as someone who may be under investigation for obstructing justice. He demurred when asked whether he thought Trump was obstructing justice, saying that matter should be left to the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Mueller, in whom he expressed confidence.

Comey went on to discredit many other media reports, which have frequently cited unnamed intelligence and government sources to push their narrative that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian Federation to influence the election.

It’s so very Washington, D.C.: Bars that hosted viewing parties for the Comey hearing Thursday were mostly standing-room-only, just like the hearing itself.

Other members emphasized Comey’s own sense that Trump was not asking him to shut down the entire Russian Federation investigation – just the inquiry into Flynn’s involvement. He said, “The administration chose to defame me and, more importantly, the F.B.I.by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly run”. The claim, Panagopoulos said, was an attempt to bolster his argument that “he’s an average person, and right now a private citizen, and he reacted to things and interpreted things in a way that reflected not only his professional position as former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation but also as an ordinary human being”.

Comey was a compelling witness to the bullying behavior of this president.

“Comey made it clear that the president made a request not a demand”, said Alan Dershowitz, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, “and (Comey) testified that he didn’t accede to it”.

The White House has since refuted Comey’s allegations. He was sacked by Trump 24 days after the inauguration for misleading Pence and failing to disclose the nature and content of his contacts with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

Not only that, Mr. Comey specifically leaked all of this confidential information to The New York Times – a publication that he also singled out for the paper’s alarming tendency to publish fake news.