Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Gets an Upgrade to a Perform Rating

It dived, as 48 investors sold Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares while 165 reduced holdings. The fund owned 18,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the first quarter.

Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report $0.05 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 600.00 % from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NDAQ:VRTX) from a Perform rating to Outperform rating in a research note issued to investors and clients on Friday, 2 June. (NYSE:BBY) shows fluctuation in active trade, on Saturday shares Dropped -1.04% to $59.67. $123.58’s average target is -4.16% below currents $128.95 stock price. Looking at the stock’s movement on the chart, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated recorded a 52-week high of $127.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th.

As Hataj continues to remain bullish, he lifted Vertex’s fiscal year 2017 (FY17) earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 6.45% from $1.55 to $1.65. The firm had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.64 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Its revenue has grown at an average annualized rate of about 12.90% during the past five years. During the same period previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 37 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $92.95 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to "Outperform" rating and $100 target in Thursday, March 30 report.

To view the price target ranked by analysts, BBY attains high-level price target of 71 while lower level target was 29, it can be use an indication to know how much worth stock has stored in it. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Wednesday, April 5 with “Hold” rating. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.02. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $8,664,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 157,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $179,434.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,962.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

“We thank the leaders in Ireland for working with us toward an innovative reimbursement agreement that provides access to these important medicines and also recognizes the need for Vertex’s continued investment in the research and development of new medicines for those people with CF, many of whom are still waiting for a treatment for the underlying cause of the disease”.