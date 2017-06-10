Veteran Naga insurgent leader SS Khaplang dies in Myanmar

Militant leader SS Khaplang, who was the chief of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN)’s K faction died today. He died at Taga camp at about 08: 05 pm at MNHS (Mayanmar North Hills), just opposite to Nagaland border.

However, the NSCN fell apart in 1988 over some disagreement between the founding members – and that led to the creation of NSCN-K led by SS Khaplang, and NSCN-IM with late Isak Chishi Swu as the chairman and Thuingaleng Muivah as the general secretary. Since then, the militant group has been active in Monday and three districts of Arunachal Pradesh – Longding, Tirap and Changlang – after floating a new platform called the United Liberation Front of Western South-East Asia (ULFWSA). The circumstances of his passing could not be ascertained but sources informed that the Chairman died peacefully at Taka, the Council Headquarter of the NSCN (K).

Indian intelligence agencies had allegedly cultivated Khaplang to divide the NSCN that was formed in 1980.

The NSCN (K) signed a ceasefire agreement with the Indian government in April, 2001, which they unilaterally abrogated in March 2015.

He was one of the most dreaded militant leader in the north-east.

The 78-year-old Hemi Naga tribal of Myanmar was suffering from diabetes for long.

It is said that World War II – his village is close to the 1,726 km Stilwell Road that the Allied forces used only once in 1945 to take supplies to China against the Japanese army – sowed the seeds of insurgency in Khaplang.

In 1964, nearly a decade after Nagaland’s legendary AZ Phizo declared war on India, Khaplang formed the Naga Defence Force. It was on such a mission that the poorly-educated Khaplang met the Manipur-based Muivah, an MA from Gauhati University. Mr. Konyak was elected Vice-chairman of the outfit in 2011 and Mr. Khaplang had issued a statement saying that “Konyak stood steadfast for the rights of the Naga people through thick and thin”. Till his death, he believed only sovereignty from both sides (India and Myanmar) can bring Nagas together.