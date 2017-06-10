Vettel picks up ‘Driver of the Day’ award for Monaco

Lewis Hamilton was emphatic in the aftermath of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Vettel started second on the grid behind team mate Kimi Raikkonen but after a longer first stint out on the track he was able to emerge from the pits ahead of the Finn.

But Raikkonen lost the lead after he pitted five laps earlier than his Ferrari team-mate.

“I can stop the vehicle if I like [in the pits] as I am driving it, but we work as a team and if you don’t believe what you have been told or how it works it will get very complicated”.

Vettel, a four-time world champion and first Ferrari victor in Monaco since Schumacher, has now won three of the six races to Hamilton’s two.

Raikkonen made the most of his first pole since the 2008 French Grand Prix, easily holding off Vettel into Sainte-Devote to keep his lead.

With an average pit stop at Monaco taking 19 seconds, the German built an advantage of 20 seconds over the Finn. “Tomorrow’s race will clearly be a case of damage limitation for him”.

Lamenting the turn of events, Verstappen said: “What a f******, f****** disgrace!“.

But Button ignored Alonso’s instructions to take care of the auto, joking: “I’m gonna pee in your seat!“.

Those couple of laps were really crucial, I was pushing flat out. It was the Ricciardo’s second podium result in as many races.

Weirdly during the safety auto Marcus Ericsson’s race ended at the first corner and as soon as the cars were released Stoffel Vandoorne crashed in the same place. I was hoping to have a better launch. The 37-year-old ran into heavy traffic upon returning to the track, giving Vetel enough time to build up a significant lead.

Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) +3.145s 3.

Daniel Ricciardo took what was an excellent third place. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +6.199s 6.

Despite being a two-time victor in Monaco, but the 32-year-old mysteriously struggled with the handling of his Mercedes auto this weekend. Romain Grosjean (Haas) +18.150s 9. The Mercedes driver believes that deficit is going to be even harder to overhaul if Ferrari is favouring Vettel.

Lewis Hamilton managed to improve on his poor starting place to gain a few points in seventh place, and the Haas cars of Grosjean and Magnussen took eighth and tenth respectively, split by Massa’s William.

What is of concern for Hamilton and Mercedes is that he has experienced similar problems twice this season and on both occasions neither affected his team-mate Valtteri Bottas as badly. Ferrari has dominated the weekend with German and Raikkonen.

CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS 1. Ferrari – 196 2.

The auto of Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany is pushed from the track during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Sunday, May 28, 2017.