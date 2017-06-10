Victor Moses marries mother of his two kids in London

Over a year after Per Mertesacker last started for Arsenal, the German defender came in from the cold to provide the inspiration for his side’s dramatic FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on Saturday.

I’d like to formally apologise to Arsene Wenger for all the slurs he’s received all season by fans of this great club during our horrid time.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed he expected the referee to make the right call because he was “nowhere near” the Chelsea player. If people want me out, they want me out, I can accept that.He added: “The cup is hugely popular in every single country”.”It’s absolutely fantastic”. [Wenger] could have gone small but he went with a big fella and that’s something I have to give him credit for.

Wenger was full of admiration for the way his players took the fight to Chelsea, saying: “We had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards”. He said: “For me the contract does not have a special meaning but, because of the debate, I should have sorted that out earlier”.

“Contract talks haven’t opened but I am happy at Chelsea“, Courtois told Sky Sports after Chelsea’s loss to Arsenal at Wembley. I do not know for sure, but there is a lot of attention on this moment.

“I think the players must keep in mind our fantastic season and also this final”.

The moment helped swing the final in Arsenal’s favour with the Gunners going on to win the match 2-1 and lift the FA Cup.

Despite his disappointment at missing out on the Double, Conte said Chelsea’s feat of winning the Premier League with a record 30 wins meant it was still a season to savour.

Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring at Wembley with a controversial goal having appeared to handle the ball in the build-up to his effort – which had originally been chalked out for offside before referee Anthony Taylor overruled his assistant. “We go home with a bad taste because of what has happened but for sure we would rather win the Premier League than the FA Cup“. “We started to play better in the second half and the red card was decisive”, he said. Even if the first goal should not have been given we still took nearly half an hour to get going.