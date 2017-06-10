Video shows successful missile-intercept test over Pacific

“I was confident before the test that we had the capability to defeat any threat that [North Korea or Iran] would throw at us and I’m even more confident today, after seeing the intercept test yesterday, that we continue to be on that course”, Syring said.

Analysts say test likely practice for North Korean ICBM, but some technical hurdles remainThe US succeeded in its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) interception test, the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) reported on May 30.

A ground-based interceptor launches Tuesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., in a successful test to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile. The interceptor missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and it destroyed an “ICBM-class target” launched from the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

Kwajalein is approximately 8,000km (4,972 miles) from Los Angeles, California. The Pentagon classifies any missile with a range greater than 3,400 miles as an ICBM.

The GMD system uses globally deployed sensors to detect and track ballistic missile threats.

Based on intelligence estimates of the progress of North Korea and Iran’s missile programs, GMD and other systems put the USA at least three years ahead of the potential ballistic missile threats from those two countries, Syring said in a press briefing May 31.

The Pentagon has insisted that Tuesday’s test was scheduled years in advance, and has nothing to do with current tensions between the United States and North Korea over Pyongyang’s continued testing of ballistic missiles.

Previous GMD tests were also conducted under ideal conditions, and although the condition’s in Tuesday’s test were more realistic, they still did not simulate numerous possible real-world complications.

In a statement, agency said it was the first live-fire test against a simulated ICBM for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) missile program, managed by Boeing Co., and hailed it as an “incredible accomplishment”.

According to Admiral Syring, Tuesday’s test cost $244 million.

A different USA missile defense system, Aegis Ashore, has been deployed in Eastern Europe. While Washington claims the system is meant to protect Europe from the alleged threat from Iran, Moscow regards Aegis Ashore as a threat to its own nuclear deterrent.