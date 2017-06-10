Vladimir Putin: Claims Russia has damaging information on Donald Trump ‘nonsense’

Outside of the Putin interview, Kelly introduced stories from other NBC News correspondents, including an investigation from McFadden alleging that a pharmaceutical company used fraudulent tactics to encourage the over prescription of an expensive pain killer which endangered patients while enriching the corporation. “We have a lot of Americans who visit us”, Mr Putin said in an interview with United States television network NBC’s Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.

USA intelligence agencies have concluded that Russian Federation meddled in the presidential election to hurt the bid of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Putin insisted hackers who stole and disclosed information that turned out to be damaging to the campaign of Hillary Clinton in last year’s campaign could have come from anywhere.

USA intelligence agencies reported in January that Putin oversaw a campaign of computer hacking, fake news and propaganda meant to swing the election to the Republican candidate Trump over his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. You and I have been working together all day today.

Clearly, it would be very, very troubling if the president of the United States is interfering in investigations that affect potentially the president and his closest associates,  said Sen.

“I have no idea”, he replied, growing visibly angrier.

“And then afterwards I was told ‘Do you know that was an American gentleman and he was involved in some things?” Even his astonished comment that Americans have “lost their senses” for thinking Russian Federation might gather compromising information on American businessmen in his country sounded disingenuous. This charge by Russian was critically denied by the government of Russia.

PUTIN: I don’t know about this proposal.

“I want to say that Russian Federation is developing along a democratic path”.

Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign after he mischaracterized a meeting he had with Kislyak. “Had there been anything significant, he would have reported it to the minister, and the minister would have reported it to me”, the Russian president said, “There’s nothing to even talk about”.

Putin also said he had very little contact with Michael Flynn, the former USA national security adviser, even though they sat next to each other at a 2015 Moscow dinner.

“After the speech he gave, he continued, “.we talked about something else, then I got up and left”.

President Putin stated in no uncertain terms that “there were no meetings” between himself and President Trump and that they “did not have any relationship at all” with him and were not holding any kind of information that could reflect negatively on him.

“Right now, I think we have representatives from a hundred American companies that have come to Russian Federation”, he continued.

Putin said many chief executives of major USA companies visit Russian Federation and “do you think we are gathering dirt on all of them now?”

Kelly concluded by asking Putin about and the Russian Federation’s recent history of corruption, repression and silencing of dissidents. Well, this is, you know, you’re just, you people are so creative over there. “Good job, your lives must be boring”, he said.

He also denied that he had wanted Mr Trump to win the election, saying: “Presidents come and go, and even the parties in power change, but the main political direction does not change”.