Vladimir Putin has dismissed as “nonsense” the idea that Russian Federation has damaging information on Donald Trump – and suggested that United States intelligence agents could have meddled with last year’s presidential election.

Putin simply dismissed the Kremlin’s have compromising information on Trump, saying, “Are you all…”

“For me, this is just fantastic”. “And out of this sensation, you turned it into a weapon of war against the current president”. “IP addresses? They can be invented, you know?” “Your lives must be boring”.

Step by step, Putin dismantled the assumptions behind the liberal narrative that Donald Trump had close connections with Russian Federation, and that Putin has leverage over the president.

The Russian deputy foreign minister boasted of Russia’s “extensive contacts” with Mr Trump’s team while the foreign minister Sergey Lavrov recently said, “We are concentrating on the main character, in this case the President of the United States… who has expressed his desire to develop better our relations and our common interests”.

He also says that it might be the U.S. hackers only who through professional and skilful techniques have shifted the blame on the Russians.

“Right now, I think we have representatives from a hundred American companies that have come to Russian Federation”. “Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something?” Are you all ” have you all lost your senses over there?”

Former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired after allegedly asking him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his Russian contacts, is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate’s intelligence committee. “You and I personally have a much closer relationship than I had with Mr. Flynn”, Putin told Megyn Kelly.

That ridiculous moment came after Kelly asked him about the U.S. Justice Department’s investigation into Russian influence on the election.

“After the speech he gave, he continued, “.we talked about something else, then I got up and left”. Putin expressed that, although he has never met Trump, he perceives him as an unconventional politician, with a fresh view of things.

“If this theory is correct and that can’t be ruled out”, Putin told Kelly, “then what could be easier, in this day and age, than using all the technical means at the disposal of the intelligence services and using those means to organize some attacks and then pointing the finger at Russian Federation?”

“That sums up my entire acquaintance with Mr. Flynn”, he concluded.

“I haven’t seen, even once, any direct proof of Russian interference in the presidential election in the United States”, Putin told Kelly, offering a defense he has used before when asked about allegations that Russian hackers attempted to disrupt the 2016 presidential contest.

As far as the findings of US intelligence agencies, Putin said, “They have been misled”.