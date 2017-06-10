Voters start on picking candidates to replace Chris Christie

Schulman speculated that many voters were “burned out” after the 2016 USA presidential election, and noted that only 9 percent of Democrats and 18 percent of Republicans turned out in the 2013 primary.

Democrats Nancy J. Pinkin, now a member of the Assembly and formerly a member of the East Brunswick Town Council, and Robert Karabinchak, who is filling the seat vacated by Patrick Diegnan, will face Republicans April Bengivenga and Lewis Glogower in the race for two seats in the New Jersey State Assembly for the 18th District.

Murphy will face Lieutenant Governor Guadagno who outpaced Jack Ciattarelli, 38% to 32% in the township.

The two primary victors will face off in the general election in November to succeed Christie, a once-rising Republican star whose popularity has plunged in recent years.

Voters on Tuesday will also be selecting candidates in the statewide contest for governor to replace the term-limited Republican incumbent Chris Christie.

Local voters arrive at a City Hall polling station to vote in the primary for New Jersey gubernatorial candidates, Tuesday June 6, 2017, in Hoboken, N.J.

Murphy survived attacks from top rivals that compared him to former Gov. Jon Corzine (KOHR’-zyn), another one-time Goldman Sachs executive.

As Joe Piscopo, actor, comedian and radio host, . His victory means he will take on Guadagno in November. He poured more than $20 million into the contest and won endorsements from the state’s powerful county political machines.

The results are in – Phil Murphy won the Democratic nomination in the New Jersey’s gubernatorial primary and Kim Guadagno won the Republican primary.

Murphy and Democrats are pitching themselves as a bulwark against Trump and promising a departure from Christie. “They care about the cost of college”, said Brigid Harrison, a political science professor at Montclair State University. The contest also gives Republicans an opportunity to carve out how to compete during the Trump era.

Murphy was an ambassador to Germany under Democratic President Barack Obama.

“I’ve worked with her for eight years, and I believe that she’s the best person in the Republican primary to represent the party in the fall and to retain the governorship”, Christie said.

In Virginia, the only other state electing a governor this year, most of the attention has focused on the close Democratic primary between Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former congressman Tom Perriello. Former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie is favored to win the GOP primary next week over Trump’s former state campaign chairman.

New Jersey voters will pick their candidates to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Residents from Hoboken cast their votes in a special U.S. Senate election on October 16, 2013 in Hoboken, New Jersey. “I’m running for governor based on my values, based on my record, and based on my principles”. “My principles are Main Street principles”.

Guadagno has served as Christie’s top deputy since they were elected in 2009. He has said he would campaign if asked, but it’s unclear whether his assistance would help or hurt, since about three-quarters of voters disapprove of his job performance.

Guadagno thanked those involved with her campaign in a series of tweets Tuesday.

The 2017 New Jersey Governor race has been narrowed down to two.

