The revelation came at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Augusta, Ga., on Thursday in which a federal judge ordered victor held without bail.

The charge victor faces carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Prosecutors said during a raid at Winner’s house, they seized some “disturbing” notebook entries that made victor a flight risk and danger to the public if she was released before trial, reports said.

The government believes those who knew victor best did not know an alternate side of her, who confessed to wanting to do harm to the nation through the release of classified documents.

The prosecution stated that victor had a fascination with the Middle East and Islamic terrorism.

To some extent, you can’t blame Ms. Winner for thinking she could violate the nation’s rules on protecting its secrets and get away with it.

The intelligence agency was contacted by the news outlet on May 30 regarding an upcoming story, saying it was in possession of what appeared to be a classified document.

The 25-year-old USA government contractor has worked since February in Augusta, Ga., for a federal agency that neither prosecutors nor her defense lawyer will name and where she had access to sensitive documents. The NSA report was dated May 5, the same as the document victor is charged with leaking.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Solari also accused victor of directing her mother to tell the media she was afraid for her life and to “play up that card” as well.

The NSA contractor arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for leaking classified information once wrote that she wanted “to burn the White House Down … find somewhere in Kurdistan to live”, according to multiple reports.

Tweeting at Trump after comments he made about refugees being a danger, Ms. Winner wrote: “the most risky entry to this country was the orange fascist we let into the white house (sic)”. Nonetheless, they pointed out they were not accusing her of becoming a “jihadist”, or of being a Taliban sympathizer.

Controversial whistleblower Edward Snowden has weighed in on a recent move by the United States Justice Department to indict Reality Leigh Winner, a National Security Agency Contractor. She was a linguist who speaks Pashto, Farsi and Dari – languages widely spoken in Iran and Afghanistan.

The government contractor accused of leaking classified material to an online news outlet will remain in custody as her case proceeds, with prosecutors suggesting she may have had plans to leak more. They say written in one of those notebooks was “burn down the White House”.

The 25-year-old is a government contract worker with top security clearance.

When prosecutors questioned Winner-Davis about her daughter telling her to “play that angle”, she said it was true.

Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she fears prosecutors will try to make an example of her daughter to show that they’re not “going to tolerate leakers”.

“These funds will be able to assist with loss of wages, counseling from this traumatic experience and to be able to recover from this as Reality & her family rebuilds their lives”, Winner’s GoFundMe page read. It’s not the person that’s being portrayed. “Only an asset”, said Gary Davis, Winner’s stepfather.

On social media, victor mostly shared glimpses into her life far removed from politics – such as watching Doctor Who with her cat and serving her family a vegetarian meal of barbecued jackfruit. Authorities are looking at two laptops, a tablet and four cellphones seized from Winner’s home as well as spiral-bound notebooks.