Warner says any Trump attempt to quash Russia probe would be ‘appalling’

The questions from the Senate intelligence committee, at a hearing on surveillance law, were in response to news media reports that both Coats and Rogers had been asked by Trump to publicly state that there was no evidence of collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

When asked more specifically if Trump ever asked him to help dismiss the Russian Federation probe, Rogers said he was “not going to discuss specifics of conversations” with the president.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers wouldn’t give details of any conversations they’ve had with President Donald Trump about, well, anything.

“The chair is going to exercise its right to allow the witnesses to answer the question, and committee is on notice to provide witnesses the courtesy, which has not been extended all the way across”, Burr said. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) expressed disbelief at how Coats and Rogers refused to answer a question that did not involve classified information.

“I don’t believe it’s appropriate for me to address that in a public session”, Coats replied. Comey says the president also spoke to him about the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and said, “I hope you can let this go”. Coats said he would first ask White House counsel to say whether it intends to invoke executive privilege-despite the fact that, according to the officials, it has not yet done so.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) pointed out as well that the two men both testified they were not “pressured” by the White House, and tried to pin them down on whether they were “asked” for the reported favor.

Top U.S. intelligence officials have refused to answer key questions from senators about whether President Donald Trump sought to influence the FBI investigation into his associates’ ties to Russian Federation. He did say, however, that generally he has “never felt pressured in any way to shape intelligence in a political way or in relationship to an ongoing investigation”.

Two other witnesses, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, declined to discuss any aspects of the Russian Federation investigation.

Two intelligence chiefs testified Wednesday that they have never felt pressured to take improper actions regarding any intelligence matter, including the investigation regarding Russia’s meddling in the 2016 USA presidential election.

“However, he has never felt pressured by the President or anyone else in the Administration to influence any intelligence matters or ongoing investigations”, Hale said in a statement.

Dan Coats also told a Senate panel he did not think it was “appropriate” to discuss his conversations with the president at a public hearing.

“Because I feel it is inappropriate”, Rogers responded.

On Thursday, James Comey shall testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.