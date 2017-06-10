Warriors Durant not simply along for Finals ride

Because if they play at the level they’ve been playing at through three games, this is a four-game sweep and the Warriors become the first team in National Basketball Association history to run the playoff table at a ideal 16-0.

The 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins won 14 in a row, but never has a team gone undefeated in a four-round, best-of-seven post-season.

But really the chase is secondary. “But you guys (in the media) can talk about it and write about it”.

On Friday night, the Cavs will attempt to become only the second team in more than 50 years to win Game Four of a Finals after dropping the first three.

“Yeah, I remember that well”, Kerr said.

Which is too bad, because the Cavs played much better in Game 3.

“What this team has accomplished is remarkable”, said Steve Kerr. “He just looks so much healthier than previous year – stronger, faster, quicker”. “Got to win one in a row before you can win four in a row”.

“So what this team has accomplished is remarkable”. It would be a fitting ending to what has been a remarkable season, and the culmination of everything this team was supposed to be from the moment Kevin Durant chose to join the core of a roster that had already won 73 regular season games a season ago last July. It is acceptable for these events to be fun, entertaining, played at a high level and memorable.

In the league’s official Last 2 Minute Report (L2M), it was announced LeBron James should have been called for a foul with 12.6 seconds remaining in regulation because he grabbed Andre Iguodala‘s shoulder “and affects his ability to retrieve the loose ball”.

“That came up once last night”, Green said of the flawless 16-0 post season. “It allows us to get more possessions and I can help my bigs out, rebounding around the elbows and making use of their work”. But Curry had dipped to the ideal spot to snag the line-drive, the most important of his team-high 13 Game 3 rebounds. It was a stunning display of offensive pyrotechnics that dovetailed with the Cavaliers’ late-game collapse, a disheartening result that nearly felt unfair, unjust, undeserved. I mean, if you have the opportunity to do that.is it fair that the Cowboys added Deion Sanders?

Kevin Durant (left) shoots the defining three-pointer over LeBron James.

His stay was brief but much appreciated by the locals who knew a premier talent when they recognized it.

It’s a coach’s job to keep spirits and fight up even at the darkest of times, even if, in his heart of hearts, even he can’t believe those very words that just came out of his mouth. And that’s what he been doing.

“If I become an owner, I’m going to try to sign everybody”.

“We want to win the championship however way we can do it”, Curry said. In fact, he said that he didn’t even feel it. “I didn’t know what happened, but I’m not going to be the one to say someone should not play, because you want everybody to be at full strength, right?”

Durant was the key to the Warriors’ fourth-quarter comeback in Game 3.

“He’s killed us on the offensive rebounding category the last two years”, said Steph Curry, “especially in” Quicken Loans Arena. “I think I said it (after Game 3), it just looks like he understands this is his moment, this is his time”.

And as certain as they were that Durant would be a seamless fit with the Warriors free-flowing offence, there has still be plenty of improvement over the course of a season.

“There have been times throughout my career where I played teams that were just in the midst of something that can last for a long time”. “Over the course of the year, he’s gotten better and better with that. That’s a big part of what we do”.

Durant, the soon-to-be NBA Finals MVP, was once again the difference, pushing the Warriors one step closer to earning immortality as the only team to finish the postseason with a flawless record.