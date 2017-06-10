Warriors eyeing record after Game 3 win in Finals

That’s the only sanctuary left for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the defending champs whose playoff slogan – “Defend the Land” – was no match for the reality of these NBA Finals.

Despite an impressive effort from the Cavs in general and the duo of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in particular, they find themselves down 3-0 in this Finals following a 118-113 Warriors win.

The official play-by-play shows that Durant made a 13-foot jump shot with 1 minute, 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to bring the Warriors to within two points. Irving didn’t let that happen, scoring 16 in the third and the Cavs held the Warriors to 22 points in their lowest scoring output in any quarter in this postseason.

“The bigger thing is that we got two stops after I made that shot”, Durant said.

And maybe fatigue played a part in the Warriors’ rally, though James didn’t think so even after playing 46 minutes. “He’s been an fantastic player in this league for a long time, and I think he’s – he senses this is his time, his moment, his team”. “Even when you’re playing well, you’ve got to play, like, A-plus-plus”. “It’s not over”, Durant said after the game.

He’s just going up against a better team.

For most of game three, the Cavaliers fans had been goaded into a state of wild hysteria through various messages on the Humongotron – the massive scoreboard that hangs in the middle of the arena – including an affirmation from Muhammad Ali read by Morgan Freeman, spliced with images of LeBron James. Kyrie Irving poured in 38 in 44 minutes. This was the Cleveland’s game until they collapsed and Durant came to life. He’s now outscoring James in three fourth quarters, 31-11.

No NBA team in history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit. Three games in, Durant is averaging 34 points (56.1% shooting overall; 52.4% from three-point range), 10 rebounds, six assists and just two turnovers per game.

But while, yes, LeBron was exhausted, and yes, he didn’t score in the clutch (and let the Warriors get at least one bucket for next-to-nothing), you can’t blame James for the Cavs’ Game 3 loss – just like you can’t blame him for the losses in Games 1 and 2. And nothing was really going our way, but we were still there. He got to a spot, got a switch out on Tristan, hits a big-time shot baseline. J.R. Smith, who had one field goal before Wednesday, scored 16.

They talked about it. “They don’t care who gets the stats or the accolades”. Korver’s struggles have contributed to the Cavs being down 2-0 to the Golden State Warriors, who are keeping a close eye on the 14-year veteran whenever he’s on the floor.

Cavs head coach Ty Lue resisted the urge to shuffle his lineup and play with his starting rotation. “You’re right there. But after tonight you’ve got to get back to the drawing board”.

But Lue is still looking for some kind of production from his bench which scored a grand total of 11 points. Three losses later, the Cavs now find themselves one away from their second defeat in The Finals in the last three years.

Obviously some of that is the Warriors defence, but they continue to miss open looks that through the first three rounds were gimmes. He returning to that attacking point guard who finds daylight and lanes when it appears there is none and then finishing through a tangle of Warriors’ defenders arms.

Again in Game 3 they were that much better and still came down on the wrong side of a five-point loss.