Warriors go for historic NBA Finals sweep

Golden State, which also had 30 points from Klay Thompson and 26 from Stephen Curry, would become the first team in National Basketball Association history to make an unbeaten playoff run to the crown by winning game four tomorrow in Cleveland.

“We’re stunned. We thought we were going to win”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a member of the 95-96 Bulls team, said after the loss.

The 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins won 14 in a row, but never has a team gone undefeated in a four-round, best-of-seven post-season.

But really the chase is secondary. That’s why he averaged 38 minutes a game, a heavy load for 32-year-old who has played 215 career playoff games, more than Michael Jordan or Magic Johnson.

“Not something I’m thinking about or any of us are thinking about”, Kerr said of the chance to run the table. “We’ve got one more to go”. “But you guys (in the media) can talk about it and write about it”.

There’s no way to sugarcoat it, Game 3 was a heartbreaking loss for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Yeah, I remember that well”. “We were up 3-0 in the Finals, too, and then we lost the next two games in Seattle”.

The Cavs not only didn’t make the shots, but they didn’t even attempt the shots they needed to take. So what this team has accomplished is remarkable. We have stayed healthy, knock on wood. His addition has taken the Warriors to a completely different level and made them, to date, literally unbeatable in the playoffs.

One reason for the Warriors’ dominant playoff run was the acquisition of Kevin Durant in the offseason.

“That came up once last night”, Green said of the flawless 16-0 post season. “Draymond [Green] would switch on me with five fouls”. That Golden State team didn’t have Durant, who has scored 102 points in three Finals games. He has also taken pressure off of Stephen Curry, who struggled in the first two Finals series against Cleveland but has been brilliant this time around.

That LeBron James has been the only thing keeping Cleveland afloat in this series is readily apparent to all who watch.

“Well, I think it’s just part of my calling to just go against teams in the midst of a dynasty”, James said. “It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career”. They won a championship, and past year it was the greatest regular-season team we had played, probably one of the best postseason teams that everybody’s ever seen as well, but we were just able to overcome that. They knew this because he basically always does this.

It’s a coach’s job to keep spirits and fight up even at the darkest of times, even if, in his heart of hearts, even he can’t believe those very words that just came out of his mouth. And that’s what he been doing. For me, when I left here to go to Miami, we had to build something. We will find out if LeBron and Irving and the Cavs can rouse themselves and at least send the thing back to Oakland.

“You can sense that”, James said. But it works for their team. I mean, who am to say if it’s fair or not? Carmelo Anthony’s name will certainly surface, although it seems that the Cavs might need something even more to close the gap with Golden State. “I want to compete for championships every year, and so we’ll see what happens”.

“They understand the power they possess together and I think that that’s an important dynamic”.

After the Warriors went up, Irving missed a three from his favorite spot on the right side and the Warriors closed it out with four free throws in the final 12.9 seconds before celebrating briefly on the floor and then charging down the hallway to their locker room. Has this calendar year not been good enough to Durant? Just understanding when to cut, when to screen, when to come off a screen, and instead of just being on the ball and making a play, making a play without the ball.