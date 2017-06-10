Warriors set to make their claim as NBA’s best ever

But Durant’s three-point dagger over James was precisely the type of play the Warriors must have had in mind when they signed him last July in hopes of avenging their NBA Finals loss to the Cavs a year ago.

Perhaps the best way to appreciate what the Warriors have done through the first three games of the series is to look not at the gaudy statistics they’ve put up, but at what the Cavs have done while losing.

LeBron James doesn’t have any problem with Golden State building a super team. They have began their postseason 15-0, and are now up 3-0 in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“So we’ll see what happens”.

“So like I said, there have been times throughout my career where I just played teams that were just in the midst of something that can last for a long time”, James continued. It’s great for our league. Look at the money our league is pouring in.

The lanky 7-footer with point-guard handles and the touch of an elite shooting guard was brought on to help the Warriors – who already had a trio of All-Stars that also included Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – down the Cavs when they didn’t have the benefit of key Cleveland players hurt or out. “It happens. It’s sports”. They won a championship, and past year it was the greatest regular-season team we had played, probably one of the best postseason teams that everybody’s ever seen as well, but we were just able to overcome that. James’ return has resulted in 3 conference titles and an National Basketball Association championship in 2016.

The Warriors roared back against the Cleveland Cavs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, ending with an 11-0 run in the last three minutes of the game.

While some try to draw parallels to James’ moves and Durant’s, the 4-time NBA MVP and 3-time Finals MVP is quick to point out the difference, and to him it’s a big one.

The Warriors aren’t just looking for another championship.

As for his own future, James, who is averaging 32 points, 12.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists in the Finals, said he hasn’t decided how much longer he’ll play.

“But in the end you just want to win”, Kerr said.

But, he told reporters, “I could see myself saying that”.

And James has once again been criticized for not being more aggressive late in Game 3, when he made a pass to Kyle Korver. The sharpshooter missed a potential game-sealing 3-pointer with 50 seconds left. Durant added “they are still champions and we have to go out there and take it”.