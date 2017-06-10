Warriors Sock Cavs in Game 2, Take Command in NBA Finals

Kerr, a five-time National Basketball Association champion as a player, had been absent since game two of his side’s first play-off series against Portland Trail Blazers after suffering complications from back surgery in 2015.

So out of the six calls that sent Curry to the line, only two were questionable, which is about what you’d expect for a player of his caliber.

Warrior’s Draymond Green (L) and Kevin Durant.

With Curry and Thompson getting on track in Game 2, the Warriors look increasingly unstoppable. Curry scanned the box score after the game, skipped past his triple-double, and pointed out his eight turnovers as an area he needs to shore up.

Seven of the nine conference finals games this year were decided by 12 points or more, including three games where the difference was at least 33 points.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, haven’t gotten almost enough production from anyone other than James, who had a triple-double Sunday, and forward Kevin Love, who had 21 rebounds in Game 1.

The Cavs are searching for answers, but I’m not sure they’ll be able to crack the code this year.

When Kevin Durant was asked postgame to take a step back and consider what the commonality has been in each of the 14 wins thus far, he was firmly focused on the present rather than series past. And they have a lot of guys who can shoot the basketball, have a lot of guys who are great passers. It really is a series that’s just loaded with high-powered weapons all over the floor. But in all honesty, even if they did make a bunch more, it might not have mattered. “When we’re going off and coming off into isolation, they’re bringing a few extra bodies to crowd the lane”.

If the Cavs can somehow get shots early in the clock while preventing the Warriors from doing the same, great.

The Warriors overcame 20 turnovers, 13 of which came in the first half, by outrebounding the Cavs 53-41 and outshooting them 51.7 percent to 45 percent.

The Warriors were careless with the ball on June 4 in Oracle Arena while committing 20 turnovers and still won, 132-113. Even that didn’t matter.

Cleveland has been in this position before obviously, but with Durant playing at such a high level, it appears it will be an even tougher challenge than a year ago for the Cavs to come back in the series.

They have to do it quickly or Cavs-Warriors III could end up being a much shorter series than the first two editions of the Finals trilogy that the teams split.

It would help if the Cavs had some better defensive players or habits.

Granted there were some improvements on the Warriors side as well.

Tristan Thompson, who had been so big for the Cavaliers all postseason, managed just four rebounds and two on the offensive glass in just 21 minutes as Tyronn Lue tried to match up.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)  LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed home in a familiar spot after the first two games of the NBA Finals.

Kerr’s status as a self-deprecating spokesman on so many league and world issues sometimes obscures his ability to flat out coach. After all, they had to team up for a chance to take him down.