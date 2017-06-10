Warriors Take 2-0 Lead over Cavaliers

Kevin Durant is growing a little exhausted of questions about his ability to play defense. “My coaches don’t feel like that”.

Kerr committed his future to the Golden State Warriors.

Curry’s line alongside that of Lebron James’ (29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds) made them the first pair of opposing players to each record a triple-double in NBA Finals history. Although the Cavaliers played much more physical defense than in Game 1 with some first-half success, they couldn’t sustain it against so much firepower.

And Durant was coming off a Game 1 in which he totaled 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a 113-91 Warriors victory.

“For me, it did feel good to see the ball go in”, Thompson said.

I guess we will have to wait for Wednesday 9:00 pm ET on ABC, as the NBA Finals shift to the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Durant wants to prove he’s a champion after years of big numbers but no titles while Curry and others want to prove last year’s finals loss to Cleveland, when the Cavaliers rallied from 3-1 down to win in the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, was a bump in the road for a dynasty team.

“We’re never anxious about him and his shooting and the spotlight that’s on that”, Curry said of Thompson. “Even on an off night, we’ll score enough points”. James is someone, perhaps the only someone, against whom he measures himself.

He insists he can do even more.

“But Bron’s not going to be happy about that, so if the Warriors are to get this series over within four or five, I would expect Cleveland to make some moves”, Haynes said. “But I don’t expect anybody on the outside who really doesn’t know the game to look at me as a defender because once you’re labeled something that’s what you’re going to be”. “More importantly, it felt good to get the win”.

LeBron James made a record-equalling eighth play-off triple-double.

Reserve Andre Iguodala had five assists.

“His defense was wonderful, and we needed it”.

But the biggest cheer from the crowd at the Oracle Arena was saved for Kerr as he returned to the bench for the first time during the post-season. So that’s a pretty scary proposition for us.

Warrior’s Draymond Green (L) and Kevin Durant.

With all of their offensive firepower, the Warriors often turn a stretch of timely defensive stops into scoring spurts that can swing the momentum.

It was a stunning display of one of the best handles in the game, and the momentary touch of the ball by that second off hand does not diminish it. “Those guys really get going from three, and I think that’s what fuels them”. “We have an eclectic system. We’re plain and simple going to have to play better”.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who left Oklahoma City for Golden State last July in hopes of winning his first National Basketball Association crown, had LeBron-like numbers-3 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, five blocked shots and three steals-in a 132-113 romp Sunday in game two. “They have a number of playmakers on that team, and their coaching staff has done a good job of putting those guys in positions”.

“They took care of home court”, Irving said. I know the offense gets most of the attention but our players, they work at it, collectively, individually. But it’s not the differences in the levels of each team we’re focusing on right now, it’s Steph Curry taking a nap during the 4th quarter. We try to do it all year. “They make you pay”.