Warriors top Cavaliers and move to brink of NBA title

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 on Wednesday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the NBA Finals and move to within one game of an unprecedented flawless run through the playoffs.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers walks off the court after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Kevin Durant is a once in a lifetime player”, Thomas said, “I don’t think our league has ever seen a player like a Kevin Durant who is so unique”.

LeBron James had stuffed another play-off game full of his usual brilliance. “But other guys just came in, and Kev and J.R., Bron, as well as Shump and Deron and Kyle”.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were so much better than in the previous two games. “He’s been an incredible player in this league for a long time, and he senses this is his time, his moment, his team”.

But after a draining loss to the Warriors in Game 3, the Cavs will have to guard against a letdown, not to mention Golden State’s vaunted lineup that was built to dominate for years.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts in the closing moments against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. That’s just great sports hatred. He played 21 minutes and was plus-10. The Warriors finished with an 11-0 run to steal the victory and all but assure themselves of taking Cleveland’s title. Irving picked up his play, scoring 38 points with a lot of them coming off of hard shots. As for his own future, James, who is averaging 32 points, 12.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists in the Finals, said he hasn’t decided how much longer he’ll play. Now the Cavaliers have to win four straight if they plan on winning the Finals this year. “We’re going to keep competing”, Lue said.

“But with Steph and K.D., you’re talking about guys who handle the ball, who shoot from range, who cut, who are kind of used to playing off the ball, so that the transition I think was pretty smooth”.

“No, only missed shots”. “Most guys who don’t want to take those shots don’t want to deal with the repercussions of if you miss, because that is a bad feeling”. “I gave everything that I had, so at times throughout the game I was exhausted, but that’s just because I was just playing as hard as I could”. “I don’t want to get too far off of the goal at hand and the task at hand. We want to finish it here and forget this game quickly and lock in and get ready for a battle on Friday”.

The Cavs got the start they wanted, with a pair of early threes from Smith getting the home side loud and on their feet.

He was also one win away from returning to the Finals previous year with Oklahoma City but they squandered a 3-1 series lead to Golden State, who he joined a little over a month later. James needs two points to pass Michael Jordan (1,176) for third on that list. He delivered another performance that reminded everyone he remains the NBA’s best player.