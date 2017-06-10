Washington Was Aware of Qatar, Saudi Arabia Backing Terrorists

Bahrain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement early Monday saying it would withdraw its diplomatic mission from the Qatari capital of Doha within 48 hours and that all Qatari diplomats should leave Bahrain within the same period.

The five Arab countries have long-complained about Qatar’s relationship with Iran and support for regional terror groups including Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that Kuwait’s ruler had asked Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to hold off on giving a speech about the crisis.

Doha now faces an acute economic plight as it relies on Gulf neighbors for 80 percent of food imports, according to Reuters.

In response to the unprecedented closure of air space, Qatar Airways said on Monday it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s government said Qatar was working with its enemies of the Iran-aligned Houthi militia, state news agency Saba reported.

Steps taken include preventing ships coming from or going to the small peninsular nation from docking at Fujairah, in the UAE, used by Qatari oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers to take on new shipping fuel. The authorities of eastern Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives subsequently also announced the severance of relations with Qatar.

In one store queues were up to 25-people deep as shoppers piled trollies high with supplies from rice to nappies. That is also an important route for construction materials – needed for the energy industry and for the preparations for the 2022 football world cup. Qatar and Iran cooperate somewhat over sharing the massive North Field/South Pars natural gas field, from which Qatar draws most of its natural gas exports and thus its enormous wealth.

However, the most immediate impact will be on the regional and worldwide financial services and law firms, which are mostly based in financial hubs of Dubai, Riyadh and Manama.

While the severing of ties was sudden, it has not come out of the blue, as tensions have been building for years, and particularly in recent weeks.

“The crux is that the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia think that Qatar has made their security situation and regional stability worse”.

It is not clear how long the tiff will continue or what Doha needs to do to defuse tensions and when the conflict eventually de-escalate to the point of at least opening transportation channels and removing intra GCC travel restriction.

Passengers on Qatar Airways’ flights from Australia to Doha are unaffected, as are those from the United Kingdom – including Qatar Airways’ Oneworld partner British Airways – and other parts of the world except for the listed Persian Gulf countries.

Saudi Arabia also accuses Qatar of backing Shia militants in Bahrain, having links with the Nusra Front, an al-Qaeda affiliate, as well as the Muslim Brotherhood and alleges it “promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly”.

Doha denied the comments and denounced a “shameful cybercrime”.

What has been the reaction?

Qatar has criticised the move as a “violation of its sovereignty”.