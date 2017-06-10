Washington woman selected as a NASA astronaut candidate

Rising to the top of more than 18,300 applicants, NASA chose 12 astronaut candidates comprising of seven men and five women, who will be trained for expeditions to Earth’s orbit and to deep space. NASA selects its top astronauts from a diverse pool of applicants with a wide variety of backgrounds, according to its website.

With his selection in 2017 NASA Astronaut Candidate Class Chari joins the elite ranks of just 350 astronauts selected by NASA since 1959.

To apply, one must be a USA citizen, hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution in a science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) field and have at least three years’ related experience – or at least 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time in jet aircraft.

NASA has announced its new astronaut class, and one of the candidates is from Pittsburgh. She is now pursuing her doctorate from Pennsylvania State University. Pence even gave a speech on the future of space explorations and the space agency.

She promised to keep in touch with WISH-TV, letting us know how training goes and, of course, when she receives her first mission into space.

NASA has hired its first class of astronauts in years to help it get to Mars. NASA says her research has focused on microorganisms in subsurface environments, ranging from caves to deep sea sediments.

Matthew Dominick of Colorado is another candidate with local ties.

The astronauts were selected on the basis of expertise, education, and physical tests.

“These women and men deserve our enthusiastic congratulations”, astronaut and Johnson Space Center Director Ellen Ochoa, who grew up in La Mesa and earned her degree from San Diego State University, said in a release. Awarded the US Navy Test Pilot School Class 144 Outstanding Developmental Phase II Award and the Commander Willie McCool Outstanding Student Award as the Class 144 Honor Graduate.

– Warren “Woody” Hoburg of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, assistant professor of aeronautics and astronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He has also been an ice driller in Antarctica and a fisherman in Alaska.

Only one soon-to-be-astronaut already calls the Houston area home: Loral O’Hara from Sugar Land.

Forty-one-year-old Dr. Francisco Rubio served the U.S. Army as a Major and logged in 600 hours of flight time in helicopters under combat scenarios. He earned a Doctorate of Medicine from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.