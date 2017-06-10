Watch Kamala Harris carry on after ‘courtesy’ lecture from male senator

Then, Sen. John McCain interrupted Harris, asking committee Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, to stop Harris from continuing her questioning.

That phrase became a rallying cry for women across the country defending Warren, and Warren used it to defend Harris.

During the Senate Intelligence Committee’s public hearing on Wednesday, Harris – a member of the powerful committee – asked Rosenstein for written authorization that he would not impede the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 election and possible collusion between Russians and the Trump campaign.

Mike McKenna, a Republican Party strategist, compared Harris to Obama saying that they have a lot in common like a weird name, being a biracial minority from donor-rich California, staying far too the left side within the Democratic Party and eyeing a presidential run just during her first term in Washington.

“Are you willing or are you not willing to give him the authority to be fully independent of your ability, statutorily or legally, to fire him?“, she continued relentlessly.

Harris’ questions and comments to Comey on Thursday drew both praise and criticism, as she doggedly pursued a series of questions that Comey repeatedly said he couldn’t answer in an open session.

Rosenstein then started discussing how Fitzgerald could have been fired and the integrity of Mueller and himself to let Mueller’s probe proceed properly.

Harris may be new to the Senate, but she’s clearly not new to this game. In a yes-or-no question, Harris asked if Rosenstein would write a letter conferring independence to Mueller. Warren, who months earlier was similarly chastised by a Majority Leader Mitch McConnell while she was reading a letter by Martin Luther King Jr’s widow, Coretta Scott King.

After the intelligence hearing, Oregon Sen.

Her office later told TPM that Harris “will follow the facts wherever they may lead to get the truth for the American people”.

On his radio show, Conservative Review Editor-in-Chief Mark Levin criticized the senator as a “know-nothing, pathetic, left-wing kook from California” for the “disrespect” she showed Kelly in her line of questioning regarding sanctuary cities.

On Thursday, Harris made another, albeit less exciting, appearance in the hearing that starred former FBI Director James Comey.