Wawrinka battles past Murray to reach French Open final

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal has powered into a record 10th French Open final on Friday and is all set to face 2015 victor Stan Wawrinka for the title.

Wawrinka broke down Murray’s formidable defences to reach a second Roland Garros final in three years with a 6-7 (6) 6-3 5-7 7-6 (3) 6-1 victory in four hours and 34 minutes.

How Wawrinka holds up physically after such a long duel with Murray will no doubt be something to ponder, but he is extremely strong and a year ago at the US Open defeated Novak Djokovic in the finale after tough matches along the way.

The 32-year-old, now the oldest French Open men’s finalist since Niki Pilic in 1973, might have won all of the first three sets, but somehow found himself behind. He played a bit less fast.

Swansea City striker Llorente was in Nadal’s box as the Spaniard moved one match away from a 10th French Open title, and he had some kind words to say about his friend.

The fourth set was even as can be – neither held a break point – but Wawrinka stepped up in that tiebreaker by winning its final three points, the last with a run-around forehand return victor delivered from wide of the doubles alley. I think Stan had played really well.

But the Swiss regrouped and came back swinging, capitalising on a poor Murray drop shot to win the tie-break and then blasting his way through the fifth against an opponent who had spent all his energy.

Nadal has dropped only 29 games to reach the final – surpassing his previous best of 35 in 2012 and only two more than Bjorn Borg’s record set in 1978. There’s also the glaring head to head numbers between these two players that includes a 6-1 edge for Nadal on clay.

“I’m proud of the tournament I had”, Murray said.

“He played too well and I didn’t have enough weight on my shot at the end of the match to put him under any real pressure”.

Murray used a three-point run to grab that set, the first lost by Wawrinka all tournament.

“This was a very high intensity match, a lot of long points”. And Murray capped his three-point run to claim the tiebreaker when Wawrinka put a forehand return into the net on a second serve at a mere 84 miles per hour (136 kph). He showed exemplery game in the fifth set, hitting down the line and producing brilliant shots with spin.

Austria’s Dominic Thiem serves to Spain’s Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Friday, June 9, 2017. I played pretty well these last few matches. He was very aggressive, and he never really let me install my game.

“You can either think about being two one down after being ahead or focus on the fact that you were dominating and you can be in control of the points”.

“Against Andy you know he’s going to make you play a lot of balls”. And make sure I continue to do that throughout the year, not make any mistakes with my preparation or my training, and hopefully I finish the year strong. Had I managed to get a break there, it might have been a little bit different. “I know that mentally, when I’m there, it’s hard to beat me”.